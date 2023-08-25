Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard School Of Conjuration Build And Subclass Guide

Conjurers of the elemental powers, creatures and even objects, School of Conjuration Wizards in Baldur’s Gate 3 are well-known for their deceptive behavior. With their focus on dealing damage to the enemies via their summons, this class of wizards can mold any element or physical object including themselves to achieve their goals during the combat.

In this guide, we will be exclusively working with the School of Conjuration subclass Wizard in BG3. This class can teleport themselves or their allies across the board and can use devastating AoE effects against their enemies. We recommend that you follow this guide word by word to get the maximum benefits out of this build.

Starting abilities and skills for Wizard School of Conjuration

Once again, you will start character creation from level 1 where you have a generic wizard. However, like the rest of the RPGs, you can change the attributes, skills, and even party members as the game progresses. This section only deals with the first level of the game.

Race: Halfling. The Halfling race is best for Wizards as it scales according to the DEX ability and they get Lucky feature (get a free reroll if you get 1 for any dice roll) as a starting bonus. They also gain fast movement speed and Brave feature (advantage against Frightened saving throws).

Subrace: Strongheart Halfling. This subrace comes with Strongheart Resilience perk which grants you advantage against poison saving throws and increased resistance to poison attacks.

Spells and Cantrips: School of Conjuration Wizards in BG3 also get 3 cantrips and 6 magic spells as a starter bonus. We recommend the following cantrips (Poison Spray, Shocking Grasp and Acid Splash) and magic spells (Longstrider, Mage Armor, Grease, Burning Hands, Magic Missile and Fog Cloud) for this build.

Ability points distribution: 8 Strength, 15 Dexterity with +1 bonus, 14 Constitution, 14 Intelligence with +2 bonus, 10 Wisdom and 10 Charisma.

Skills: Acrobatics, Arcana, History and Performance.

Prepared Spells: Longstrider, Mage Armor, Magic Missile and Burning Hands.

Best Background

Our selected background for Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard School of Conjuration build is Entertainer. This background allows you to connect with other people and make them bow before you as their superior. This background depends on Acrobatics feature that allows you to have a firm footing in an otherwise rocky terrain (dexterity). It also provides you with Performance (charisma) to woo the public.

Best Feats for Wizard School of Conjuration build

Feats are one of the most unique and powerful passive perks in Baldur’s Gate 3. This unique feature unlocks at level 4 and the next two slots become available periodically on levels 8 and 12. These passive skills can change the whole build and how you use them.

Level 4: Ability Improvement. Make sure to use both ability points to crank intelligence skill up to 18.

Level 8: Ability Improvement. Just make sure to maximize your Intelligence at this point (20).

Level 12: Elemental Adept: Acid. This perk allows you to hit enemies by ignoring their resistance to acid attacks. In addition, whenever you cast a spell roll for acid attacks, you will always roll above 1.

Best Spells for Wizard School of Conjuration build in BG3

In this section for the Conjuration Wizard build, we will deal with the spells that you have on the prepared slots. This only deals with the unlocked order of magic spells and their tiers. It has nothing to do with character level.

Level 1: Our favorite spells from level 1 include.

Longstrider: This transmutation spell increases your speed by 3m.

Mage Armor: This abjuration spell increases your armor class 13 + dex modifier.

Magic Missile: This evocation spell shoots 3 magic darts, with each dart dealing 2-5 force damage.

Burning Hands: This evocation spell hits flammable targets with 3d6 fire damage.

Grease: This conjuration spell covers the 4m of terrain in grease. This slows down enemies and even make them fall.

Level 2: These are the best level 2 spells that you can ready for School of Conjuration wizard in BG3.

Misty Step: This conjuration spell allows you to instantly teleport to any unoccupied space on terrain.

Flaming Sphere: This conjuration spell summons a ball that you can move, and it deals 2d6 fire damage to the enemies.

Level 3: For level 3 magic spells, our choices are listed below.

Stinking Cloud: This conjuration spell summons a cloud of stinking gas that stops your enemy from attacking you.

Sleet Storm: This conjuration spell creates a storm that extinguishes fires, create ice and most importantly breaks the concentration of your enemies.

Animate Dead: This necromancy spell allows you to create a minion from a small or medium corpse.

Level 4: Level 4 magic spells is where the real fun begins, and the School of Conjuration Wizard build starts taking proper shape in BG3.

Conjure Minor Elemental: This conjuration spell allows you to summon a small elemental to fight by your side.

Evard’s Black Tentacles: This conjuration spell summons tentacles from the ground which deal 3d6 damage to enemies.

Dimension Door: This conjuration spell allows you and one nearby ally to transport to any place in terrain you can see.

Level 5: Use the following couple level 5 magic spells for this build.

Cloudkill: This conjuration spell summons a poison cloud that you can adjust per turn It deals 5d8 poison damage to enemies.

Conjure Elemental: This conjuration spell summons a major elemental to fight by your side.

Level 6: For the final tier of magic spells, use the following one.

Arcane Gate: This conjuration spell creates two portals that are interlinked.

Best armor and weapons

Weapon: Harper’s Sacredstriker. This bludgeoning quarterstaff (1d8+1) summons a magical weapon that distracts your enemies and attacks them.

Rings: Ring of Poison Resistance and Tourmaline Ring (increases charisma to 20).

Amulet: Broodmother’s Revenge. This amulet applies poison to your weapon once you heal yourself. Deals additional poison damage to enemies.

Armor: Wavemother’s Robe. The wearer gets resistance against Fire and Cold damage and gains HP if standing in water.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard School of Conjuration build level progression

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12 for every build and class. As you progress, you get unique rewards for each level that are geared toward your race and subclass. In this section, we will mainly focus on unique rewards as we have already mentioned all the spells you will be using in the section above.

Level 1: On level 1, there is nothing much to do as it basically deals with skill and spell selection. You unlock 4 slots for level one magic spells.

Level 2: On level 2, you get to choose the speciality for your wizard build. In this case, we go with School of Conjuration wizard in BG3. You get Conjuration Savant bonus that allows you to purchase conjuration spells for half the gold. One more perk you get is Minor Conjuration: Create Water. This action allows you to summon rain to extinguish fire or create water bodies.

Level 3: You will be able to unlock 1 slot for level two magic spells at this level.

Level 4: You will gain 1 more slot for level two spells and your very first feat slot.

Level 5: At level 5, you will unlock 2 more slots exclusive to level three magic spells.

Level 6: You will earn a new action Benign Transportation: Teleport (allows you to swap places with an ally or move to a free space on terrain) at this level in addition to 1 more level three magic slot.

Level 7: This level allows you unlock 1 slot exclusive to level four magic spells.

Level 8: A new feat slot unlocks, and you get 1 more slot for level four magic spells.

Level 9: 1 More magic slot exclusive to level five magic spells unlocks.

Level 10: You will unlock a special subclass feature Focused Conjuration (this passive skill allows you to maintain concentration even when damaged during a conjuration spell).

Level 11: The final slot for level 6 magic spells unlocks.

Level 12: You gain access to the final feat slot to complete your School of Conjuration Wizard.