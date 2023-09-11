Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard College of Lore Build and Subclass Guide 

Characters belonging to the Bard class are performers who can influence magic with their music and vocals. They know this area and use their spells to aid their party members and debuff opponents. Their musical skills can engage large crowds and divert their attention. The College of Lore is one of the subclasses of Bard, which can inspire or distract opponents in Baldur’s Gate 3.

They have Intimidation proficiency, which allows them to influence their targets. These bards also have Sleight of Hand as their proficiency, which makes them good for lockpicking in BG3.

They are quite versatile with spells and weapons, making them one of the best support subclasses in your party. With a perfect build, you can make the most out of the College of Lore build and assist in winning the battle.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Bard College of Lore Build in BG3

Race: Races are a crucial part of your build; they influence some abilities, so selecting the perfect race for your build is wise. The Drow and Half-Elf would be the best races for the Bard in the College of Lore build. Half-Elf gives you an extra cantrip (Fire Bolt) and makes you proficient in Shotwords, Longswords, Longbows, and Shortbows.

As bards know their way around spells, an extra cantrip would prove beneficial in battle. Drow is another perfect choice for the race as they give you two spells, Dancing Light and Faerie Fire spell, which will help you see in the dark and damage your opponent with fire damage. You also get Superior Darkvision, which allows you to see in the dark within the 24m range.

Ability Points Distribution: 8 STR, 16 DEX, 13 CON, 8 INT, 12 WIS, and 17 CHA.

Skills: Insight, Intimidation, Performance.

Best Background

Backgrounds are some things that reflect your character, personality, and abilities, so you need to pick the perfect background that will suit Bard College of Lore. Below are some of the recommendations for the best backgrounds in BG3 that will go with your build.

Sage: Sage are individuals who have read many books and are quite knowledgeable in every aspect. Since they know much about the world, they will become a good addition to a party. They are proficient in Arcana. History is the second proficiency, which suits this subclass since it knows lore.

Entertainer: Entertainers are the second-best background for Bard College of Lore build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Entertainers have the personality to engage a large crowd. Persuasion is one of their proficient skills, allowing them to persuade any individual. Their second proficient skill is Acrobatics, which helps in survivability.

Best Feats for Bard College of Lore Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Feats are maneuvers of various types. Some increase your abilities, and some make you proficient in something. Others assist you in and out of battle. Below are the best feats you can choose at each level.

Level 4: Ability Improvement: Increase your Constitution and Charisma by +1 each. The increase in your attributes allows you to lay the foundations of your build.

Level 8: Skilled: Increase Deception, Persuasion, and Stealth.

Level 12: Ability Improvement: Increase your Charisma to 20.

Best Spells for Bard College of Lore Build in BG3

Best Cantrip – Vicious Mockery: This spell mocks the target to cause 1d4 psychic damage and have an advantage on the Attack Roll. This cantrip will be your bread and butter in your support role as you can debuff the enemy.

Best Magical Secrets Spells – In level 6 (Fireball and Counterspell): With the Fireball spell, you shoot a ball of fire to cause it to explode when it contacts someone and deals 8d6 fire damage to everyone nearby. Counterspell causes enemy spells not to affect you.

Best Magical Secrets Spells – At level 10 (Cone of Cold and Death Ward): With Cone of Cold, you can produce snow crystals from your hand and deal 8d8 cold damage to your target. With Death Ward, your target will return to 1 HP if it was zero for the first time.

Best Level 1 Spell – Sleep: This spell causes your chosen creatures to sleep and makes them useless in the battle. This spell lasts when the target gets hit and does not require concentration.

Best Level 2 Spell – Cloud of Daggers: This spell generates a cloud of daggers that deals 4d8 slashing damage to anyone nearby. It requires the concentration of the caster.

Best Level 3 Spell – Speak with Dead: This spell allows you to speak with a dead person. However, you can only ask five questions.

Best Level 4 Spell – Hallucinatory Terrain: This spell causes the target to see a different terrain than the original. If the terrain is straight, the target will begin to see swampy or uneven terrain.

Best Level 5 Spell – Dominate Person: Make a human opponent become your ally and fight alongside you. Each time he receives damage, he will make a Wisdom Saving Throw.

Best Level 6 Spell – Otto’s Irresistible Dance: With this spell, you can make the enemy dance randomly and will not act. During this time, attackers will have an advantage on Attack Rolls, and the target will have a disadvantage on Attack Rolls and Dexterity Saving Throws. It requires the concentration of the caster.

Best Armor and Weapons

Helm – Cap of Curing: This helm is only for Bard class because when you inspire a companion with Bardic Inspiration, he will get 1d6 hit points.

Armor – Spidersilk Armor: This armor gives you a +1 bonus to your Stealth checks, and when using Constitution saving throws, you will have an advantage.

Hands–Wondrous Gloves: Wearing these gloves increases your Armor class by one and gives you an extra use of Bardic Inspiration.

Weapon – Rapier: Duelist’s Prerogative: Although Bards are not known for melee attacks, having a Duelist’s Prerogative will slice up anyone nearby. It deals with 1d8 piercing and 1d4 necrotic damage.

Bard College of Lore Build Level Progression in Baldur’s Gate 3

Level 1: In this level, you must go through character creation by choosing a race, ability point selection, background, skills, and an instrument. You will also get Bonus Action (Bardic Inspiration), which inspires your companion to add a 1d6 bonus to Attack Rolls, Saving Throws, or Ability Checks.

Level 2: In this level, you will get an action (Song of the Rest) and a feature (Jack of All Trades). With Song of the Rest, you and your allies will re-energize briefly as though you have rested. Jack of All Trades allows you to convert half of your proficiency bonuses on the ability checks that you are not proficient in.

Level 3: In level 3, select College of Vore as your sub-class. Choosing the College of Lore will make you proficient in Arcana, Intimidation, and Sleight of Hand. You will also gain access to Cutting Words (subclass feature), which allows you to distract a creature and will receive a 1d6 penalty on every attack roll, Ability Checks, and Saving Throws until their next turn starts.

Level 4: Choose the option as mentioned above. Go for the ability point increase and forgo the feat.

Level 5: Level 5 enhances your Bardic Inspiration, so you can regain it after a short rest and have a bonus of 1d8.

Level 6: At level 6, a new action (Countercharm) unlocks, which allows you and anyone within a 9m radius to have an advantage on saving throws against Charmed or Frightened. You will also have to choose two spells from the Magic Secrets spell list that I have already mentioned above.

Level 7: In this level, you can choose level 4 spells if you have slots.

Level 8: Choose the feat mentioned above. Pick the Skilled feat and pick the subsequent choices.

Level 9: You can select level 5 spells from this level.

Level 10: Select two more Magical Secrets spells that are mentioned above. Your Bardic Inspiration further improves at this level with a bonus increase by 1d10.

Level 11: Now, you can choose level 6 spells.

Level 12: Choose the feat mentioned above.