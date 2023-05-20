Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Secrets And Easter Eggs

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hides a lot of secrets and easter eggs for the players to discover. Due to its vast open world and the freedom of choice nature, the game doesn’t tell you a lot of things besides a basic tutorial on how to use Link’s abilities. The game ties neatly to its predecessors as the first proper sequel in the Zelda series since the year 2000. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of throwbacks and easter eggs to its predecessor hidden in plain sight.

There is like infinite stuff to do in the game and with the new abilities and zonai devices at your disposal, the whole world is your playground. This can get a bit overwhelming for the new and even seasoned players. But fret not, this is where we come in to help save you the trouble of finding all the secrets in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom by yourself.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Easter Eggs

Here are some of the Easter eggs we managed to find during the early hours of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Don’t forget to look at some really good tips at the end, to help you excel in the world of Hyrule.

This is a work in progress, and we will keep updating this list as we come across more hidden references in Zelda TotK.

A Link from the Past

In the prologue section of the game, Link has 3 stamina bars and 30 heart containers, in addition to the Master Sword. This explains the lack of Sheikah shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. All the challenges have already been completed by Link. So, there is no need for Sheikah monks to stay in Hyrule any longer.

The Cave of Resurrection is no more

A lot has changed in Hyrule since Link’s last big adventure. However, you can still visit the Shrine of Resurrection on The Great Plateau where it all started. It is now a Yiga Clan Hideout where you can defeat a couple of Yiga soldiers to obtain an additional Schema Stone for Beam Cycle. While you are there, use the healing water, that once saved Link, to restore your heart containers.

The Demon King returns

Princess Zelda refers to Ganondorf as Demon King who has made an appearance in Zelda: Skyward Sword. As Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game belongs to the same timeline, the reappearance of the Demon King makes a lot of sense.

Purah Slate is a Nintendo Switch

The craziest mind in all Hyrule, Purah, went ahead and created a Nintendo Switch for Link to use as his companion gadget. It is used by Link to keep record of his encounters with other characters and NPCs. Purah slate can be upgraded to unlock a lot of new abilities including Shrine Sensor.

The Legend of Iwata Continues

The former late president of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, is once again honored in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the Lord of the Mountain. He appears on the top of Mount Satori. If you offer some fruit at the base of cherry blossom trees, he will use his powers to make the shrines and caves in the area glow blue.

Ganondorf’s complete control over Hyrule

During the cutscene where Ganondorf escapes from his prison, his eyes resemble the Eyes of Malice present throughout Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is no mere coincidence, and it shows his involvement in the events leading to the sequel.

Hero of Time’s nap continues

As a tradition with almost all Zelda games in the past, the journey usually starts when Link wakes up from his sleep. This was not the case with Zelda: Tears of the Wild. That is until Link woke up on the Great Sky Island after his first encounter with Ganondorf.

Loftwings on the Great Sky Island?

During the tutorial section of the game on the Great Sky Island, you will encounter strange birds called Forest Ostrich. These birds resemble Loftwings in their physical appearance. Seems like, in the absence of their partners, this unique bird has also devolved into something ordinary over the eons.

No more Ancient Guardian machines

Hyrule, while thriving with the latest technology, seems to have lost all interest in Ancient Guardians. The amount of risk these machines and Divine Beasts pose in case of Calamity Ganon’s return, leaders of Hyrule decide to get rid of them for good.

Their body parts especially arms are still being used in the Skyview Towers launch platform.

Mirror shields return

A lot of puzzles in Gerudo town and the Lightning Temple can be solved by manipulating the mirror shields. This is a nod to the original mirror shield from Ocarina of Time that Link can equip to solve the mystery of Temple of Light.

A Nod to Ocarina of Time

The Temple of Time on the Great Sky Island is a great tribute to the Ocarina of Time. Both Temples of Time have similar interior structures. And Link needs to reverse time (Recall ability vs Ocarina) to proceed through both temples.

Rauru’s link to previous games

There are a lot of details on Rauru’s clothing that make him a canon character in previous entries. He has an owl mask hanging around his neck. This is a reference to the Guardian Owl from Ocarina of Time. The crystals hanging from his hat resemble the time stones in Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The Tutorial tradition continues

Link is guided by the spirit of a former King and is being forced to complete three shrines to unlock new abilities. This all sounds too familiar. The tutorial in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an easter egg to BOTW where Link was guided by the Spirit of King Rhoam.

That Tune Sounds Familiar

Link hums and sing the songs from the previous entries while he is cooking meals. One of the most recognizable tunes is Saria’s song from Ocarina of Time. And our favorite The Song of Wind Fish from Link’s Awakening has also made its return.

The Battle for Lurelin Village

Lurelin Village is on the Easternmost shore of Hyrule kingdom. It is ravaged by pirates and Link needs to kill them to free the village and its inhabitants. This is a massive throwback to the Outset Island from Zelda: Wind Waker.

Both areas not only share a unique similarity in their appearance, but both also have the same theme of being raided by pirates.

The business of Lon Lon Ranch is booming in the new Hyrule

You can buy Milk bottles from the general stores in Hateno Village. Take out your camera and inspect the logo closely. It is the same logo as of Lon Lon Ranch in Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

A Family Portrait

Link can visit his old house in Kakariko village to find a picture of 5 Divine Beasts Champions and Princess Zelda, hanging on a wall. This was the picture taken during the Age of Calamity. It also appears during the credits of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Link, the Champion of Zora

During your first visit to Zora’s DDomain, Link is tasked with cleaning a dirty statue in the middle of the area. The old Mipha’s statue is now replaced by Sidon’s statue carrying Link on his back to the great battle. This symbolizes King Dorephan’s overcoming of grief and his newfound love for Link.

The Devil is in the Details

Upon inspecting the map of Death Mountain and its surrounding areas, you can notice a stark difference from the previous entry. All the lava is dried up. There are massive symbols in the form of Geckos where Vah Rudania once used to roam and terrorize residents of Goron City.

Scanning champion Amiibos

Scanning the amiibos of the champions from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, will get you masks of the divine beasts they used to control. If you scan Urbosa’s Mii, it will grant you Vah Noboris mask that gives Link extra protection against shock attacks.

Reuniting with Link’s trusty steeds

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to export all your registered horses from Breath of the Wild. Simply visit a stable and get your horses back at no additional cost.

Octorocks can repair weapons

The weapon durability mechanic has been altered in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom thanks to its Fusion ability. However, weapons still break, and they break a lot.

If you have a favorite weapon and you don’t want to lose it even after using it quite a bit, find an Octorok and throw a weapon at it while it is swallowing. Octorok will repair your weapon and throw it back at you.

You can ride Stal horses, again

Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are scary and full of treacherous gloom. Traversing this area on foot is a painful process and you may end up losing a heart container or two. Stal Horses can be found in the depths. You can ride them to avoid gloom as they are impervious to it.