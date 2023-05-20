Where To Find Schema Stones In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

While the autobuild ability in Tears of the Kingdom allows players to rebuild structures they have built before, the power of the ability is further enhanced with schematics. These schematics are present in the form of Schema Stones in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once players have a schema stone, autobuild saves the blueprint which then allows players to build that thing wherever they find the materials. In essence, Schema stones in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are basically well polished versions of certain Zonai devices that players typically hamstring together.

Zelda TotK Schema Stone locations

There are a number of different ways to get Schema stones and almost all of them involve going into the Depths region of Hyrule. Below are all the schema stones we have discovered so far and the locations where you can find them in Zelda TotK.

Fan-plane Schema Stone

The Fan plane schematic can be found in the southwestern corner of the map of the Depths of Hyrule. It is located in the Great Abandoned Central Mine near the Nogukoyk Lightroot.

To get to this location, take the Great Plateau North Chasm. After travelling to the Depths, travel west to the Nogukoyk Lightroot. From there travel south to the Great Central Mine where you can also unlock your Autobuild ability.

After unlocking Autobuild, Master Kohga of The Yiga Clan will fight you. Once he is defeated, you can talk to the Steward Construct nearby to obtain the schematic.

Hovercraft Schema Stone

A fan-powered boat is cool but a proper Hovercraft is cooler. The Hovercraft Schema Stone in Zelda TotK is also present in the southwestern corner of the map of the Depths of Hyrule. It is located in Abandoned Gerudo Mine.

Go to the area and you will have to fight Master Kohga there. Defeat him to get the hovercraft schematic.

Bolt Boat Schema Stone

The Bolt Boat schema stone is also present in the eastern part of the map and found in the Depths of Hyrule. It is located in Abandoned Lanayru Mine, just north of Kawagom Lightroot.

To get to this location, travel to the Kawagom Lightroot and then continue north through the water to reach this structure. It can be obtained after defeating Master Kohga for the 3rd time.

Lightning Boat Schema Stone

The Lightning Boat schematic in Zelda TotK is in the same area as the Bolt Boat. Talk to the Steward Construct at the coordinates 3258, 0589 and -0750 to get the scheme stone.

Automated Ally Schematic Stone

The Automated Ally schema stone is in the Abandoned Eldin Canyon Mine next to the Fire Temple. This schematic can be obtained by talking to the NPC Steward Construct.

To get to its location, you can take the Death Mountain Chasm into the Depths of Hyrule and then travel west. If you encounter Mustis Lightroot beforehand, then you are on the correct path. Continue travelling west until you reach the Cugukaram Lightroot.

Then, change your direction and travel southwest until you reach the Abandoned Eldin Canyon Mine. The Steward Construct should be present and the stone can be obtained by approaching the Steward Construct and talking to it.

Rocket Platform Schema Stone

Fast Travel to Gatakis shrine and then enter the mine on the side of the mountain. This mine will lead you to Rito Village Chasm. Enter this chasm to reach the Depths area. From there, make your way to Abandoned Hebra Mine and talk to the Steward Construct there.

The construct will reward you with the Rocket Platform schema stone.

Beam Cycle Schema Stone

Beam Cycle schematic is the only one we have discovered on the Surface world of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is located in the Shrine of Resurrection which is west of the Temple of Time Ruins and east of The River of Dead.

This stone can be obtained by after battling and defeating a Yiga Foot Soldier and the talking to the Steward Construct nearby.