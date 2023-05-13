How To Get The Master Sword In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Master Sword is the most iconic and powerful weapon in the Legend of Zelda franchise. The fact that makes Master Sword very special in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is that it’s the only weapon that doesn’t lose durability with hits. It means you can use it permanently without losing it. However, you will need to charge it for 10 minutes to reuse it again.

The Master Sword in Zelda TotK also glows when you are in the Depths (Chasm) area resulting in more damage to the Gloomhand enemies. To help you get the iconic Master Sword and annihilate Ganondorf’s forces, we have prepared this guide with the Master Sword location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to get Master Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before you can get your hands on the Master Sword, you must complete some requirements. Although there is no requirement for the number of Hearts to get Master Sword, you must have upgraded your stamina bar. This is because you have to pull the Master Sword from the Dragon’s head and you will need a lot of stamina to take the sword out.

Ideally, you should have two complete stamina wheels and completed about 20 shrines in Zelda TotK before you can grab the Master Sword. Shrines will not only help you increase your stamina but also allow for easier fast travel when you are chasing the dragon.

Master Sword can only be found on the head of the Light Dragon which flies around the map. But, the problem is reaching the dragon because it flies high above clouds, and is difficult to know where the dragon is currently flying.

There are two methods that you can use to find the dragon carrying the Master Sword in Zelda TotK.

Method 1

The first method is easy but time-consuming. This requires you to complete a mission called Impa and the Geoglyphs.

As part of this quest and the subsequent The Dragon’s Tears quest, you will hunt for Geoglyps and Dragon Tears all around the map. While they are easy to find, this is a time-consuming process. However, once you finish the quest, the Light Dragon will spawn right in front of you. This way you can easily approach it and take the Master Sword.

Method 2

For this method, you need to be well-equipped with the best weapons you have. Because you will be fighting some incredibly strong enemies. You will also need Fire-resistant armor which can be purchased for 700 Rupees. You have to get to the Roboco HQ East Cave and do the Regional Phenomenon of Goron City quest.

After that, enter the Minshi Woods Chasm. Once you get there, get inside and fall into its deep ditch. The long fall will set you on fire if you don’t have fire-resistant armor.

Inside is a massive underground area in which you have to locate a gray pillar platform. This platform will take you to the Lost Woods Great Deku Tree. The tree has a sore stomach and you have to cure it.

To do that go to Korok Grove and kill all the Gloomhands. After that, you have to fight the Phantom Ganon Boss which you can easily win by running around him and confusing him.

After you complete the quest, the Deku Tree will mark the location of the Light Dragon for you on the map as a reward for helping him.

This is where the Shrines and Skyview Towers in Zelda TotK come in. Fast travel to the one which is near the dragon, fly high and then paraglide to land on the dragon. Grab the Master Sword and you will be treated to a cutscene. One of the easier places to jump from is the Water Temple as the dragon flies past it. Get to the temple and jump on the dragon.