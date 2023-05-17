Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Link’s Abilities Guide

With a new Legend of Zelda game, come new mechanics to make the gameplay more interesting. Such is also the case with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where Link gets and unlocks new abilities. These abilities allow him to easily move large objects, combine things, shoot up into the air, and even turn back time!

Most of these abilities are unlocked after certain quests or during them. These abilities are vital for getting past many areas in the game. And as such, you need to know where to get them and what their uses are.

Luckily for you, we have compiled a detailed guide on all of Link’s abilities in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock all Link’s abilities in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Link gets most of his abilities during the initial stages of the game. All you need to do is play through them. Some abilities will be unlocked later on, but these are variations or upgraded versions of these abilities.

Here is the list of abilities Link can get in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Ultrahand

Fuse

Ascend

Recall

Autobuild

Ultrahand

The Ultrahand is the first ability you will unlock in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This will be done during the main quest as you explore the Great Sky Island. Ultrahand allows you to manipulate large objects and join them together to overcome obstacles.

You will go to the Ukouh Shrine where you will get this ability, using which you’ll cross the obstacles. You can read our detailed guide to learn more about the Ultrahand ability and its applications.

Fuse

As the name suggests, the Fuse ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to combine different materials to create new weapons. The most common application for Fuse is creating arrows that have some extra effects. This also is unlocked during the initial stages of the game on Great Sky Island.

You will go to the In-Isa Shrine where you will get this ability after a short cutscene. You will need to create a new weapon by combining existing ones to overcome the obstacles inside. Read our detailed guide on the Fuse ability to learn more.

Ascend

The Ascend ability allows Link to shoot up into the air and pass through any object or terrain directly above him and emerge on the other side. In certain sections of the game, it becomes hard to go about things the conventional way. This is where this ability comes in and allows you to bypass certain areas completely.

The Ascend ability is unlocked on the Great Sky Island at the Gutanbac Shrine. You will get the ability as you appear and you’ll make use of it to proceed. We have a detailed guide on the ability and its application if you want to learn more.

Recall

The Recall is a wonderful ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that allows you to turn back time. You won’t affect the overall world. However, you can use it to reverse the movement of certain objects. For example, you need to pass through an area where there are wheels moving in a certain direction. Recall will allow you to reverse its movement and pass through easily.

You can get Recall on the Great Sky Island. You’ll be taken to the Nachoyah Shrine where you’ll be granted this ability. Check this guide out to learn more about the Recall ability.

Autobuild

Autobuild is an ability that is unlocked later on in the game. As compared to other abilities, you’ll have touched down in Hyrule from the Great Sky Island when you get Autobuild. This is a variation of the Ultrahand ability. Instead of positioning objects to build things manually, Autobuild does all the work for you with a single button press.

You can get Autobuild during the “A Mystery In The Depths” quest. You’ll get Autobuild as you complete the quest. Here is a detailed guide on how to get the Autobuild ability.