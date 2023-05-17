Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom King Dorephan Location Guide

King Dorephan in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom resides in its magnificent palace in Pristine Sanctum castle. Meeting King Dorephan is a part of the main quest, “Clues to the Sky.” You have to meet King Dorephan to get the King’s Scale which you can use to solve a droplet puzzle on Land of the Sky Fish Island.

Our guide will help you find the King Dorephan so that you can quickly progress on your quest.

Where to find the King Dorephan in Zelda TotK

As mentioned, meeting King Dorephan is a part of the main quest called “Clues to the Sky” But you must complete another quest to get the Clues to the Sky quest: The Broken Slate. To get the quest, go to the archaeological site on the west bank of Tito Lake and in the north of the Zora’s Domain in Lanayru Great Springs Region.

Talk to Jihato Historian and help him to find the missing piece of a stone slate on the wall. Just behind Jihato is a rock in Zelda TotK. Climb the rock, and you will see the missing stone slate covered in mud. Use the splash fruit to clear the dirt and pick the slate.

Align the slate exactly in the wall by using your Ultrahand ability. After that, The Broken Slate quest will be completed, and the “Clues to the Sky” quest will begin.

Now, you can meet King Dorephan. You can find King Dorephan in the Pristine Sanctum of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To find its entrance, head towards the right side of the waterfall in Lulu Lake, east of the Zora’s Domain and west of Miphia Court.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

On the right side of the ground will be a small cave opening. Drop inside, and you will arrive at the Pristine Sanctum. Inside the Sanctum will be King Dorepahn sitting on its throne.

Talk to King Dorephan, who will give you 5x King’s Scale, which you can then use on an arrow to solve the droplet puzzle on the Land of the Sky Fish Island.