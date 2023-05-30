Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Best Spears

Spears in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are one of the weapons categories with great options for you. You will need spears to deal with enemies in a close encounter, but their range is more than swords. If you are looking for some of the best spears in Zelda TotK, you are at the right place.

Zelda TotK offers versatility in weapons, and with the addition of the ability to fuse different materials, the options increase drastically. Our best spears list will help you pick the best spears in the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

1. Gloom Spear

Gloom Spear in Zelda TotK is arguably the best Spear in the game. It has 30 base damage and can fuse with numerous materials such as the Gleeok frost horn, Gleeok fire horn, Gleeok thunder horn, etc.

However, this formidable weapon does come at a cost. Since it’s a Gloom Spear, due to its Heart reducing nature, if the wielder of the Gloom weapon is not resistant to Gloom itself, he will face Gloom Toll in Zelda TotK.

You can get the Gloom Spear by defeating a Spear Phantom Ganon in one of the underground Chasms. Since there are three types of Phantom Ganons with three different weapons, you must kill the Spear Phantom Ganon to obtain the Gloom Spear.

2. Lightscale Trident

The Lightscale Trident in Zelda TotK is a valuable Spear with 16 base damage and 70 durability. This weapon becomes more powerful when Link is wet. Lightscale Trident is the advanced version of Zora’s Spear. In addition to that, you can fuse it with Gleeok Frost Horn to increase the frost damage.

The Lightscale Trident Spear is in the Zora’s Domain, in the Lanayru region. To turn Zora’s Spear into Lightscale Trident, you must complete the Sidon of Zora quest and afterward talk to Dento. Dento will need five flints, three Diamonds, and a Zora’s Spear.

If the Lightscale Trident Spear breaks, you can always return to Dento and ask him to Craft it for you. However, you will still need the relevant materials.

3. Royal Guard’s Spear

The Royal Guard’s Spear in Zelda TotK is another playable option with 18 base damage and 15 durability. This weapon’s specialty is that it deals double damage when it’s about to break in Zelda TotK.

You can find this spear in two places: in the Sanctum of Hyrule Castle and Akkala Citadel Ruins in the Akkala Region. You can also fuse Royal Guard’s Spear with Gleeok materials to enhance elemental damage.

4. Royal Halberd

Royal Halberd in Zelda TotK can be your first choice if you are a Flurry Rush in Zelda series fan. With a base attack of 15 and durability of 30, this Spear also deals significant damage of 32 when it’s on the verge of breaking.

This Spear is in the East Necluda region in Legend of Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom.

5. Forest Dweller’s Spear

The Forest Dweller’s Spear is an average-damage weapon. Still, it has the special ability to Recycle the Fusions, which means you can actively use different fusions on this weapon.

This Spear is commonly found in the Great Hyrule Forest in Zelda TotK. In addition to its fusion ability, the fusion with Gleeok materials grant +30 attack power along with an elemental damage attribute.

6. Zonaite Spear

The Zonaite Spear is above the Hebra region in Rising Island Chain. This spear comes with 3 base attack power and 22 durability, less than the mentioned Spears. However, this Spear can become a formidable weapon if fused with Flux Construct’s core.

In addition to the Flux Construct Core, you can fuse other materials, arguably 73 different objects, to make this a viable option.

7. Magic Staff

Magic Staff is said to be wielded by an ancient magician who evoked the latent power of gems. Although the Spear has low damage, if it’s fused with Light Dragon’s Talon, it regenerates the hearts of Link by 0.25 per enemy hit.

In addition, if you fuse this Spear with Courser Bee Honey, it can summon bees onto the enemy and grant you an easy win in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.