Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Forest Dweller’s Spear Locations

Forest Dweller’s Spear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a two-handed weapon that belongs to the category of equipment called Korok Gear. The Forest Koroks of Hyrule especially build these types of weapons and equipment.

The in-game description about the composition of these spears says that it is entirely made up of wood. This also implies that positioning the Forest Dweller’s Spear extremely close to the fire can set it on fire in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Forest Dweller’s Spear in Zelda: TotK

Forest Dweller’s Spears are commonly found in several locations of Hyrule. Some prominent Spear locations and the way to reach there is mentioned below.

Deku Tree – Korok Forest

The first and easy way to find Forest Dweller’s Spear is by going to the place of its creators, i.e., the Korok Forest. The precise location happens to be Deku Tree, at the center of the Great Hyrule Forest. You will likely visit this place to complete Walton’s Treasure Hunt side quest in Zelda: TotK.

After reaching the place, look around for a giant tree wall (This is Deku Tree’s part). As you climb this wall, a blinking weapon, Forest Dweller’s Sword, will be above the surface.

Now for our required weapon, walk downwards on the same wooden wall and stop where the tree stem intersects. That’s where you will see the Forest Dweller’s Spear right before you. The Coordinates for the Spear are 0406, 2197, 0229.

Deplian Badlands Cave – Eldin Mountains

The Deplian Badlands Cave is located on the outskirts of Deplian Badlands, near Minetak Shrine. If you have already completed this shrine, it will be much easier to fast-travel to this cave’s location.

To find the Forest Dweller’s Spear, go to the right and then left inside the cave in Zelda TotK. This is also where the Frog Gem can be obtained from the cave frog.

Coordinates: 0332, 3465, 0069

Mekar Island

Another Forest Dweller’s Spear is located at Mekar Island, on the western side of the Korok Forest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This place teems with Gloom Spawn/Gloom Hands, so be careful while visiting the island.