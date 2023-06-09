Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lightscale Trident Location  

The Lightscale Trident is undoubtedly the best spear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This potent weapon has a Base attack of 22. However, its intrinsic trait will have it dealing double damage whenever the wielder of this weapon is wet.

When fused to the Silver Lynel Saber Horn, it is capable of a maximum attack of 154 when wet, all while extremely durable and usable in any situation. This guide will cover the method to obtain Lightscale Trident in Zelda TotK. We will mention all the requirements to build this spear and the coordinates for the exact location.

Where to find the Lightscale Trident in Zelda: TotK

You must chat with Dento in Zora’s Domain to access this mighty spear. This Zora citizen will meet you on the eastern side of the domain, standing near the General Store. You will be required to finish the main quest in Zora’s Domain, where you help clear the Sludge from the surrounding waters.

When you head back to Dento after completing the quest, he will be willing to make the Lightscale Trident at your request. However, what he needs you to do now is to find the materials required for crafting your desired weapon.

The material for this trident in Zelda TotK includes Flints, Diamonds, and 1x Zora’s Spear. Collecting the materials is also a new quest, but a shorter one this time.

Coordinates of Danto’s Location: 3284, 0429, 0139

Where to find required materials for Lightscale Trident

Flint

The first material, Flint, is straightforward to find. Just break any mineral deposits spotted in caves, and you are bound to get this material.

Diamond

The most straightforward way to get 3 Diamonds is by purchasing them from a shop in Goron City in Zelda TotK. The shopkeeper will sell them to you for whopping 1000 rupees only after getting over a long quest in Goron City.

If you are short on money or have little patience, you can also go to other locations for easier diamond access.

You can go to Hyrule Castle and land on the balcony overlooking the outer gate. Look for a metal gate beneath, and obtain 1x Diamond for free.

In addition, you can explore the Jinodok Shrine, located in the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago, to receive another freebie, a Diamond. (Coordinates: -1257, -1487, 1008)

You must go to Maoikes Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for the third Diamond. This shrine does not involve any puzzles for its completion. It is hidden in the Bone Pond East Cave, Southwest of Zora River. (Coordinates: 2210, 0101, 0072)

Zora’s Spear

Now for Zora’s Spear, you must go to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. There will be a Zora trapped in the muck. He will gift you a Zora’s Armor if you free him from this trouble. Return all these materials to Dento, who will craft the Lightscale Trident for you in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.