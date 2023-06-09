Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zonaite Spear Locations

Zonaite Spear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is among the best Spears in the game. This Zonaite-Powered spear has a base attack power of 4 and a Durability of 22. However, fusing it with objects like Flux Construct Core can maximize its attacking abilities.

This excellent spear can also be fused with almost 73 objects to make an even crazier set of weapons that will surely surprise your enemies.

The in-game description about this weapon says, “A Zonai spear made of Zonaite. It resonates with attached Zonai devices that slightly increase its attack power”. After knowing all this information about this spear, you must be excited to find it.

You don’t have to worry; we will cover all the locations where you can find the Zonaite Spear in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Zonaite Spear in Zelda: TotK

There are currently two locations where you can find the Zonaite Spear. Both of these locations happen to be in the Eldin Region Skies.

Eldin Sky Archipelago

This Zonaite Spear is located on a small Island in Eldin Sky Archipelago. Now to reach this island, you have to fulfill one requirement. The requirement is unlocking the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda TotK.

Once you can access this Skyview tower, go inside it and stand on the circular switch to launch yourself in the sky. To know precisely which island to land on, consider these coordinates 1856, 2887, 0754.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago

This Zonaite Spear is in the leftmost or western corner of the South Eldin Sky Archipelago in Zelda TotK. On the opposite island of this position, there is also Kadaunar Shrine.

To reach this series of islands, you must launch yourself from the nearest Skyview tower to do a high jump for landing. The nearest tower you can spot is Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Coordinates: 1710, 1195, 0544