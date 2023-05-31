Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sundelions Locations

Fighting your way through Hyrule, you will encounter the Glooms Hands, also known as the red hands. When they grab you, these enemies decrease your total health, aka reduce your hearts. You will need Sundelions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to restore your hearts.

But finding the Sundelions in Zelda TotK is not that easy. You don’t have to worry; we are here to help you find Sundelions and restore your hearts in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Sundelions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Sundelions are crucial due to their ability to rid you of Gloom and grant you the Sunny modifier. You need to bring Sundelion dishes with you at all times, especially when you are visiting the Depths.

Collecting Sundelions from Sky Islands

Sky Islands are the only place where you find Sundelions growing naturally. These cannot be found anywhere in Hyrule and the Depths.

The South Eldin Sky Archipelago is the first place you want to check out when looking for Sundelions. The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower will help you reach the Sky Islands in Zelda TotK. The Skyview Tower is west of Lake Ferona, southeast of Hyrule Forest. You can simply glide to the island and pick some Sundelions in Zelda TotK.

Your other option is to head to the North Necluda Sky Archipelago. You can use the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower to reach the island shown here. It is in the Lanayru Wetlands region of Hyrule, east of Nabi Lake in the Sahasra Slope.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From the Skyview Tower, you can again glide to the island, and you will be able to find as many Sundelions in Zelda TotK as you need.

Yiga Clan drops

As you play through the game and the Yiga Clan questline, you will be fighting a lot of Yiga Clan members. These enemies have a chance to drop Sundelions.

Sundelions from Yiga Clan members are a rare drop, but seeing how many Yiga Clan members you are fighting, you will get many Sundelions. Of course, you can fight as many Yiga Clan members as you want even after the Yiga questline is done to farm more Sundelions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Sundelion uses in Zelda: TotK

The first and most obvious use of Sundelions is to make dishes to eliminate Gloom. There are a few recipes that you can make to restore some health and recover Gloom hearts at the same time. Following are the recipes you can make using Sundelions in Zelda TotK:

Sunny Salt Grilled Prime Meat

1x Raw Prime Meat + 1x Rock Salt + 1x Sundelion

This will heal 3 Hearts and three loom Hearts.

Sunny Steamed Fruits

2x Apples + 2x Sundelions

Heals 2 Hearts and 6 Gloom Hearts

Sunny Steamed Tomatoes

1x Hylian Tomato + 1x Hyrule Herb + 1x Hylian Shroom + 1x Sundelion

Heals 5 Hearts and 3 Gloom Hearts

Sunny veggie Porridge

1x Fresh Milk + 1x Hylian Rice + 1x Hyrule Herb + 1x Sundelion

Heals 5 Hearts and 3 Gloom Hearts

You can also use these Sundelions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as a currency and exchange them for Sheikah Armor and Radiant Armor. Using Sundelions will also get you a major discount on these armor sets, making them lighter in your pocket.