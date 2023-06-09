Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Magic Staff Locations

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Magic Staff is a two-handed weapon with a little less damage-dealing ability. This great spear is no less than a wonder when fused with the right type of Gems you can find on the grounds of Hyrule.

However, finding it in different areas of the map can be pretty tricky for you. Hence, we have crafted this guide to help you locate the Magic Staff in Zelda TotK.

Where to find Magic Staff in Zelda: TotK

This magical spear is mainly in the Necluda Region and Eldin Mountains. One thing is common in all locations; the magic staff will always be spotted in treasure chests inside different shrines. Below is a detail of all the locations where you can go and grab this spear.

Susub Shrine

Susub Shrine is located underground in the aquifer caves. Accessing this shrine is only possible through two water wells, Deya Village Ruins Well and Deya Village Ruins East Well. Deya Village Ruins are easily accessible by launching yourself from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and landing on the wells describes above.

Coordinates: 0348, -2051, -0026.

Having reached the Susub shrine, go inside to interact with a treasure chest. This chest hides the Magic Staff you will get as a reward for completing this shrine in Zelda TotK.

Jiotak Shrine

Jiotak shrine is a hidden shrine inside the Isle of Rabac Gallery in the Eldin region, west of Lake Darman.

Coordinates: 1590, 3077, 0392

Having reached the Isle of Rabac, make your way inside the shrine. The only treasure chest you spot will earn you a Magic Staff.

Jikais Shrine

The Jikais Shrine is quite an easy shrine to reach and solve. It can be accessed near Afromsia Coast by gliding from Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower.

Coordinates: 4265, -1677, 0181

Once you reach the shrine, go inside to solve the shrine challenge. Explore the chest while solving the second puzzle, rewarding you with a Magic Staff in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.