Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Light Dragon Location

Light Dragon is a new addition to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and unlike other dragons, it does not present any real challenge. This docile creature roams the skies of Hyrule and leaves Dragon’s Tears within Geoglyphs for Link to discover. These tears act as memories after players finish Impa and the Geoglyphs quest.

Light Dragon also has a fully restored Master Sword pierced into its forehead. So you will actually have to find Light Dragon and take Master Sword as part of the main story of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom before you can defeat Ganondorf.

Where to find the Light Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Light Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom roams the skies across Hyrule, and it periodically passes over the locations of geoglyphs. Light Dragon moves in a clockwise direction, and it takes around 115 in-game hours (115 minutes in real life) to complete its one rotation. Light Dragon follows the exact same path above Sky Islands too during the early game.

Another way of finding the Light Dragon is by taking its picture, which will register the Light Dragon in Hyrule Compendium. Upgrade your Purah Slate to unlock Sensor+ and track the Light Dragon by selecting it as your main target.

Best way to reach the Light Dragon in Zelda: Totk

Light Dragon is initially impossible to reach as it roams above the Sky islands, and the only way to land on its body is by creating a flying zonai construct. To make the Light Dragon appear in the skies of Hyrule, just below the Sky Islands, is by rescuing the Great Deku Tree in the Depths.

Destroy the Gloom hands plaguing the Great Deku tree. This will initiate a mini-boss fight against Phantom Ganon. Defeat this difficult foe and as a reward, the Great Deku Tree will mark the location of Light Dragon on Link’s map. This will start the “Recovering the Hero’s Sword” main quest.

As soon as you start this quest, Light Dragon’s location will appear as a golden dot on Link’s map, and it will appear above Hyrule. Light Dragon then can be reached by using any Skyview Towers or simply diving from any Sky Islands.

Light Dragon doesn’t have any elemental affinity and is not aggressive toward Link. You simply land on its body by gliding. Light Dragon doesn’t attack Link and allows him to pull the Master Sword out of his head.

Link requires a lot of stamina (two stamina bars minimum) to pull out the Master Sword. So make sure you increase your stamina a lot by exchanging Light of Blessings you get by completing shrines.

Once the objective is completed, Light Dragon’s location will be removed from Link’s map. So, we recommend using Sensor+ method before obtaining the Master Sword.