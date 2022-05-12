In Salt and Sacrifice, you’ll be tasked with hunting down and devouring the hearts of various named mages. This guide will tell you about the locations of all the Named Mage hunts that you can find in each of the areas in Salt and Sacrifice.

Salt and Sacrifice Named Mage Locations Guide

You can find named mage hunts in the Ashbourne Village, Bol Gerahn, Corvius’ Mire, Dreadstone Peak, and Elder Copse areas of Salt and Sacrifice.

Ashbourne Village Named Mage Locations

Arzhan-Tin Location

In the Ashbourne Village, once you get access to the grapple hook, use it to enter the mines above the cave. Head to the top and exit from the left side to enter the castle tower. You will find Arzhan-Tin mage in the same room where you find the shortcut.

Celus Zend Location

As you enter the village use the slope on the left to head above towards another slope. Get above the other slope and grapple the tree on your right side to enter the building with Celus Zend.

Kundry Kahn Location

From the area where you fight the first boss, go right and use the grappling hook there to enter the area above. Now you will enter the Craterstone Mines by moving a little forward. You have to climb to the top here and use the left exit to enter the other part of Ashbourne Village.

Use the path above the cave from where you enter this area, and it will take you to the Archridge District. Climb to the top of this area and exit from the door on the right side to find Kundry Kahn named mage.

Varren Ovrin Location

To get to this named mage you have to defeat three other named mages in Salt and Sacrifice. To find this one, enter the green door inside the Craterstone Mines.

You will enter the Stoneball Dungeon. Now from here move right and then down till you find Varren Ovrin on your left.

Ekriks Graycloud Location

Just after defeating the Green Huntsman boss, you will find this mage on top of a small hill. Ekriks Graycloud can be found at the very top of the Archridge District by taking the door on the left side.

Bol Gerahn Named Mage Locations

Aur Cyrus, The Wild Pandemonium Location

Once you get the ability to activate the ziplines exit through the right side door and activate the zipline there. Here you have to activate another zipline to get to a wooden platform.

On the wooden platform in a tree, you will find Aur Cyrus, The Wild Pandemonium.

Sto’h Karring Location

First head to the Magnesis Supply to activate the ziplines and get to Bol Gerahn. From here head right till you find a door that takes you to the Creeping Caves.

In this case, head right and cross the zipline and go down. Watch out for the trap here. Continue to head left from there and drop down from a platform and exit through the left. This will take you to the outside area.

Drop down from here till you find a door on the right. Just inside that door, you will find Sto’h Karring.

Nix Ocifiris Location

From the boss area, go up till you reach a door on the right. Open this using the wooden switch and you will get to the outside area where you will find the named mage.

Padra Sekrev Location

From the boss area in Bol Gerahn continue to re-enter the building by going through the right exits till you get to the outside area. Here you need to head all the way to the top to get to Padra Sekrev.

Turi Vasari Location

From the boss area, go through the green door and activate the stone circle. This will activate the grappling point on your right. Go there and head down to find the named mage.

Corvius’ Mire Named Mage Locations

Por Myec Location

From the very start of this area, you will see a cave on the left. Inside this, you will find Por Myec just below the mimic.

Ghor Lorhotha Location

To get to the Ghor Lorhotha, Wearer of Tortured Flesh you have to start from the Marega Gredanya boss arena. From there head right and use the stone circle that has Luminstone and enter the door on the right side.

Here you have to activate the string on the floor and grapple to the right. From here you can head up using the ladder and cross platforms. Now you have to use ladders and different platforms to head up till you reach the spinning trap.

After crossing the spinning trap go left and continue to head up towards the right. Moving up you will find the shortcut door that you can open by pulling the lever. Right above that door, you will find Ghor Lorhotha, Wearer of Tortured Flesh named mage.

Anamus Kane Location

From the very start of this area climb some platforms to get to the stone circle. Activate the circle so you can enter the big tree. Once you enter the tree get to the top and exit through the left side.

This will take you outside. Now go towards the left side to enter the closeby building. Inside the building, use the left side door to get out.

Head further down and use the stone circle to spawn some platforms which will take you to Anamus Kane named mage.

Luxian Steel-Glass Location

From the previous location, instead of exiting from the left of the tree exit from the right side. This will take you to the outside of the tree and now head in the right direction and enter the green door.

This will take you to a small cave and after passing through it you can use the platforms going down to find Luxian Steel-Glass named mage at the bottom.

Dreadstone Peak Named Mage Locations

Zyzak Zuun Location

From the Two That Remain boss area, grapple the hook on the right and use the wind stream to head up. After that take a left and go to the end to find the Devour Zyzak Zuun named mage.

Draeaxenerion Location

From the Two That Remain boss area head through the green door and go down. Take the first left you see, and you will find Draeaxenerion named mage at the end of this path.

Zaruman Tam Location

From the Two That Remain boss area grapple the hook on the right and then use the wind stream to go up. After that take a left and again use the grapple point to head further up.

Here you will find a tower. Climb to the top of the tower till you can exit from the left side. There you will find Zaruman Tam named mage in Salt and Sacrifice.

Nephael Mos Location

For this one from the Two That Remain boss area enter the green door on your right and go down. Again, head down and take left to get to a wind stream.

Use the stream and grappling hook to get to the door on the left side. Go through that door and grapple to the other side and you will find Nephael Mos.

Vodin Tenebre Location

From the start of the Dreadstone Peak use the hooks and wind streams to get to the top area. From the top enter the door on the right. Here you will find an obelisk.

For moving forward climb up through the cave till you get close to the top. There you will find Vodin Tenebre named mage.

Elder Copse Named Mage Locations

Parxa Krass Location

After entering this area, you have to go toward the left side till you find Parxa Krass named mage. He will be on a platform.

Logostus Rime Location

From the start of the Elder Copse, go left and down the slope. From there go to the right-side area and use the wind stream or some hooks to get up to a platform. On the top wooden platform, you will find Logostus Rime.