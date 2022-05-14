Salt and Sacrifice Celus Zend Mage Hunt Guide

Celus Zend, The Mourning Winter Mage, is a formidable opponent in Salt and Sacrifice. In this guide, we will brief you on how to find Celus Zend in Salt and Sacrifice, defeat him and complete the mage hunt with ease.

Celus Zend can be located at Ashbourne Village. He will make his first appearance to the west of this village before making his way east to the Obelisk. He will then head west again before disappearing for good, leaving only a trail for you to follow. To find him at this point, we’ll guide you from the Obelisk located there.

From the Ashbourne Village, make your way to the left side/west of the village. You wouldn’t want to run inside the tunnel though, instead, you have to go upwards. Not farther from that is a sort of a crossroad where an intersecting pathway will lead you upwards.

You need not go all the way up, just climb the first staircase and travel right/east. You will reach a point where there is a drop and a tree on the other side. Grapple onto that tree and make your way to the other side.

On the other side is a house which you need to enter. Inside this house, there will be a frozen figure with which you need to interact in order to awaken Celus Zend. After the fight, he will disappear.

Now, leave the house from the other end to reach a ladder leading upwards. This ladder will lead you to Celus Zeld once more, where you will fight him for good this time.

How to Defeat Celus Zend in Salt and Sacrifice

To start off, we need to understand what’s in Celus Zend’s arsenal. He’s got a variety of attacks you need to look out for, both in close-quarter and ranged combat.

If you try to fight Celus Zend up close, he will attack you with his sword. His attacks are pretty quick, and deal a lot of damage.

If he gets you with this attack, you’ll be knocked off your feet. You’ll also have to deal with a bleeding effect where you’ll lose health every few seconds.

If you try to fight Celus Zend from afar, he will do one of two things (one after the other). He can either summon a cloud-type orb that drop snow projectiles from the sky (these can be dodged by rolling away) or slide towards you with his sword pointing forward at a fast-paced stab (this can’t be parried).

Celus Zend can also summon a couple of minions to attack you which are named below.

Shunned Furclad

Ice Thrall

Burnt Skallin

Ice Knight

These minions will only be summoned during the first fight. He will only summon the Cloud in the final fight.

Keeping these things in mind, there are a few things you can do to make the outcome of this battle tip in your favor. The best way to take on Celus Zend is ranged attacks. When you encounter Celus Zend, run to the other end of the platform. Once you are at the end, throw projectiles toward him. You’ll have plenty of time to get some decent damage in because of his slow mobility.

If he summons that Cloud and it reaches you, do a roll and go back towards the end of the platform and repeat the process. If he gets you with his slide attack and knocks you down, get up and run towards the other end of the platform. Once you’re there, use a healing potion or two to regenerate your Health Points, and repeat the same thing.

Following this strategy, you will knock down Celus Zend in no time. Once he’s down, simply walk towards him and finish him off.

Salt and Sacrifice Celus Zend, The Mourning Winter Mage Drops/Rewards

Upon defeating Celus Zeld, the Mourning Winter Mage, you will be rewarded with the following items: