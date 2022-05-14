Salt and Sacrifice Nix Ocifiris Mage Hunt Guide

Nix Ocifiris, Caretaker of Dry Bones is the necromancer amongst the mages you must hunt in Salt and Sacrifice. In this Salt and Sacrifice Nix Ocifiris, Caretaker of the Dry Bones Mage Hunt guide, we will be providing you with all the necessary details you need to know to defeat this boss and the rewards you get for doing so.

Salt and Sacrifice Nix Ocifiris, Caretaker of Dry Bones Location

Players need to make their way toward the Temple of Bol Gerahn. Finding Nix Ocifiris is quite simple, as you do not need to move around the stretched path, so just roam inside the Temple of Bol Gerahn. You’ll have to follow Nix around until he finally stops and initiates the boss fight

How to Defeat Nix Ocifiris in Salt and Sacrifice

Like most bosses in Salt and Sacrifice, Nix Ocifiris can summon during the combat so let’s go over his undead minions before we get to the necromancer himself.

Nix can summon Skeletal Brutes, which are the skeletons that land on the battlefield with axes. These can be annoying but aren’t too difficult to deal with.

Another summon includes the Wights, that are skeletons floating around. They will come at you with their ranged attacks, so counter them with ranged attacks of your own.

The Katabaal Faithful are the last ones on the list which should be taken out as soon as possible, as they can be dangerous if they survive.

Nix Ocifiris comes with few attacks, but they are quite strong and difficult to deal with. He comes to the battlefield with a scythe and is a little tricky as well.

For Nix’s melee attacks, get close to his legs and jump as he moves the Scythe around. Once you successfully dodge this attack, you need to then be careful against the hit coming right after this move. The second strike has decent tracking, so you need to dodge out of the way.

Nix’s ranged options showcase his necromantic power by tossing deadly magic at you and summoning a skull that shoots a stream of magic.

While flashy, these aren’t too difficult to deal with. The magic he tosses at you can be dodged with good timing. Taking a few hits from them isn’t the worst thing in the world as it’s very low damage. The death beams, however, can be very deadly if you get caught in a bad position.

When Nix summons the skulls for the beam attack, he’s actually committed to the attack and so provides a generous window for you to land some attacks on him. If you position yourself right, you can use this attack against him as it’ll give you free time to strike him.

Salt and Sacrifice Nix Ocifiris, Caretaker of Dry Bones Drops/Rewards

Here is a list of rewards that Nix Ocifiris boss offers.