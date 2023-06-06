Persona 5 October Events And Activities Guide will help you with all the activities and events in Persona 5 so you can level up efficiently. The month of October in Persona 5 is all about maxing out the intimacies with some friends. The only event taking place in this month is Culture festival and there will also be exams.

For more help on Persona 5 read Eternal Lockpicks Guide, Books Guide, and Crossword Guide

Persona 5 October Events And Activities

There is a strict schedule that is followed throughout Persona 5, so figuring out what is best to do at any given time is a bit tricky. That is why we are here, to help you with figuring out what to do at what time and date in persona 5.

The following path if followed correctly will allow you to maximize your social links, your social stats.

However, if you are already through some of the dates then this Persona 5 guide will help you give pointers on how to level up efficiently.

October 1

In the afternoon spend time with Shinya Oda. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai for +2 Dexterity and choose conversation options B, C.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

October 2

On this day in Persona 5, buy juice from Shibuya station in the afternoon for +1 Charm, then spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa and choose conversation options A or B, A. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai.

October 3

The answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Shinya Oda for +3 Kindness and choose conversation options C, B. In the evening, spend time with Hifumi Togo and choose conversation options B, A or B.

October 4

In the afternoon, spend time with Tae Takemi if you are not intimate with her and choose conversation option A. In the evening, spend time with Munehisa Iwai and choose conversation options B or C, C.

October 5

On this day in Persona 5, read Swordsman Prowess in the free time. In the afternoon, infiltrate the Okumura Palace and reach the treasure. In the evening, spend time with Hifumi Togo.

October 6

Read Master Swordsman while on the train and answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. In the afternoon, spend time with Shinya Oda and choose conversation option A. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune and choose conversation options B, any, B.

October 7

Spend time with Tae Takemi if not intimate with her in the afternoon, if you are, then just go home. In the evening, take the Big Bang Burger challenge for +3 courage.

October 8

Spend time with Shinya Oda in the afternoon for +3 Kindness and choose conversation options A, B, B. In the evening, spend time with Hifumi Togo for +1 Knowledge and choose conversation options C, B.

October 9

Buy juice from Shibuya station in the afternoon for +1 Dexterity and write the notice. Do some crafting in the evening for +2 Dexterity.

October 10

Finish Okumura’s Palace and steal Okumura’s heart.

October 11

The answer to the class question is A for + Knowledge. Okumura fallout.

October 12

Sae Niijima investigation.

October 13

Team meeting.

October 14

Spend time with Yusuke Kitagawa in the afternoon. In the evening, spend time with Sojiro Sakura for +3 Kindness and choose conversation options C, C, A.

October 15

On this day in Persona 5, spend time with Makoto Niijima in the afternoon. In the evening, spend time with Hifumi Togo and choose conversation option A.

October 16

Buy juice from Shibuya station for +1 Courage in the afternoon, then spend time with Futaba Sakura and choose conversation options A, C. Spend time with Chihaya Mifune in the evening and choose conversation options A, A, B.

October 17

Exams and the right answers are C, B, B.

October 18

Exams and the right answers are D, B.

October 19

Exams and the right answers are C, C.

October 20

Speak to Haru Okumura.

October 21

Another team meeting.

October 22

The answer to the class question is C for +1 Knowledge. Culture festival prep. Spend time with Munehisa Iwai during the Culture festival prep in the evening.

October 23

Team meeting. In the evening, spend time with Chihaya Mifune.

October 24

The answer to the class question is D for +1 Knowledge, then speak with Goro Akechi. Work a shift at Shinjuku Bar.

October 25

Culture festival.

October 26

Goro Akechi speech, spend time with someone at the culture festival, you can go with any girl or Ryuji which results in a funny scene.

October 27

Team meeting.

October 28

Meeting with Goro Akechi.

October 29

Niijima Palace infiltration.

October 30

Spend time with Shinya Oda in the afternoon for +3 Kindness and choose conversation options B, B. Spend time with Munehisa Iwai in the evening and choose conversation options B, B.

October 31

Read Master Swordsman in the class free time for + 3 Courage and then buy ‘Call Me Chief’ from the Jimbocho bookstore. In the afternoon, spend time with Haru Okumura. In the evening, spend time with Sojiro Sakura and choose conversation option A.

Crucial Dates of October