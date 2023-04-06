Persona 5 Ryuji Confidant (Chariot) Guide

A golden-haired delinquent from Shujin Academy, Ryuji has nothing to gain and everything to lose in Persona 5 Royal. He belongs to Chariot Arcana and is the very first character we meet and make friends with. Hyperactive, emotional and the best friend one can ask for, 17-year-old Ryuji is the main offensive power of the party with his persona, Captain Kidd.

Persona 5 Ryuji confidant’s main attacks are electricity based and he is weak to wind attacks. He can be paired with Joker or Ann for amazing showtime attacks. Being a male member of the party, you can’t date Ryuji.

For more help on Persona 5, check out our Romance Guide, Kamoshida Palace Guide, & Madarame Palace Guide.

How to unlock Ryuji’s Confidant in Persona 5

As a main part of the story, Ryuji’s confidant rank begins automatically on 12th April (4/12) after second visit to Kamoshida’s castle.

Where to find Ryuji and his availability

Ryuji can be found near the stairs on 2F in Shujin academy. He is available there every day after school. You can also meet him at Arcade on central street in Shibuya. Ryuji is available during both day and night on rainy days in Persona 5 Royal.

Confidant’s abilities and effects

You get the ability to fuse Chi You after completing Ryuji’s confidant. he also gives you a Sports watch on 19th March which unlocks Harisen Recovery and Stealth Dash skills in New Game+.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rank Ability Description 1 ———- ———- 2 Punk Talk You can renegotiate if the negotiations fail the first time. 3 Follow Up If Joker’s attack doesn’t down an enemy, chance for a follow up attack. 4 Stealth Dash Less chances to be caught while dashing in metaverse. 5 ———- ———- 6 Harisen Recovery Can cure status ailments from party members. 7 Insta-Kill Chance to kill a weak shadow instantly. 8 Endure Chance to survive a fatal attack with 1HP remaining. 9 Protect Chance to protect Joker from a fatal attack. Max Second Awakening Captain Kidd evolves into mythical Seiten Taisei. Royal Third Awakening Seiten Taisei becomes legendary William.

Best dialogue choices for each Persona 5 Chariot rank

Bring a persona that belongs to Chariot arcana, before interacting with Ryuji, to get the maximum bonus possible.

Rank 1

All options are +3 for every question.

Rank 2

For “Plus, maybe then I’ll be able to help out a little more.”

Reply with either.

I am counting on you. (+3)

You seem pretty excited. (+3)

For “……”

Reply with either.

do you want to go back? (+2)

Do you regret it? (+2)

For “Ugh. I should’ve kept up my running.”

Reply with either.

You are already fast enough. (+2)

Are your legs okay? (+2)

It’s never too late, man. (+2)

Rank 3

For “……”

let’s not fight. (+2)

For “That don’t got anything to do with this.”

Calm down, Ryuji. (+3)

For “I get pissed off so damn easily. I really gotta work on that.”

I can’t exactly blame you. (+2)

Rank 4

For “But for some reason it don’t look like he is getting along with the others.”

Are you worried about him? (+2)

For “It’s good they’re keeping their heads low now though. I don’t want them ending up like me.”

Reply with either.

But you are doing great. (+3)

I know how you feel. (+3)

Rank 5 (unlocks on 6th May 5/6)

For “Oh yeah! You bring your stuff?”

Protein powder? (+3)

For “Good for them.”

Reply with either.

You seem conflicted. (+2)

Do you want to rejoin? (+2)

For “But I’m still worried about their advisor, Yamauchi. He’s basically like a mini Kamoshida.”

So, he is an asshole. (+3)

For “But I mean, if anything happens, I know you got my back. So I ain’t too worried.”

Don’t worry. I gotcha, (+2)

Bonus: Protein Lovers.

Rank 6

For “You got any ideas?”

We can train at my place. (+3)

For “Huh? That’s a load of bull.”

Reply with either.

There is no time for arguing. (+3)

You guys should trust Nakaota. (+3)

For “You get what I’m trying to say, yeah?”

Reply with either.

Absolutely. (+3)

More or less. (+3)

For “And Nakaoka can get weirdly stubborn sometimes. He’ll keep his mouth shut whether or not someone’s punching him.”

So he should have punched back? (+2)

Rank 7

This rank will only unlock when Ryuji will message you to go out on a stakeout, on one of the following dates.

4/20, 4/25, 4/27, 5/25, 5/27, 6/22, 6/29, 7/1, 7/6, 8/12, 8/17, 9/21, 10/2, 11/2, 11/4, 11/9, 11/11, 11/16, 11/30, 12/2, 12/7, 12/9 or 1/13.

For “If we don’t do something quick, Yamauchi’s gonna get rid of Takeishi too. God dammit!”

Let’s talk to Takeishi. (+3)

For “I know that ain’t the coolest thing to say, but it’s how I feel.”

I think it’s cool ryuji. (+3)

For “Besides, I doubt those guys are gonna listen to anything I say.”

Never know until you try. (+2)

Rank 8

For “You saw that, right? That was some serious violence.”

Reply with either.

This turned out for the best. (+3)

You deserved it. (+3)

For “Thanks.”

All I did was watch.

For “It’s kinda like I was doing a sprint and you were running next to me.”

You weren’t cool though. (+3)

For “Seeing them having a real heart-to-heart talk. They got a good team.”

So, case closed? (+2)

Rank 9

For “Looks like they’re finally walking their own path.”

Are you satisfied now? (+3)

For “Oh, and uh they asked me to come back to the team.”

Don’t do it. (+3)

For “Wherever you decide to be, that’s where you belong.”

You are right. (+3)

I never realized that. (+3)

For “I’m just glad I found it.”

I agree. (+2)

For “They’re apparently keeping Yamauchi as their advisor for now, but it’s cool. Sounds like they got him under control.”

Reply with either.

Congratulations. (+2)

Better watch out for them. (+2)

Rank 10

For “I think they might even go far in the meet.”

Reply with either.

I am looking forward to it. (+3)

We can’t lose either. (+3)

Hangouts for Ryuji in Persona 5

Ogikubo

For “Ain’t you totally falling for this soy sauce flavor too?”

Reply with either.

I am in love. (+3)

It was lacking in umami. (+3)

Bonus: Ramen bowl.

Ichigaya Fishing Pond (3rd July 7/3)

For “Hey, doesn’t meeting in a place like this look like we’re talking some shady business? I like it.”

This is shady. (+3)

For “She keeps getting fish even as she nags. I’m impressed!”

Reply with either.

Call her Master Kawakami. (+3)

She is the true master fisher. (+3)

Le Blanc (7/28, 8/3)

All responses are +3 for every prompt.

Best gifts for Ryuji in Persona 5 Royal

Name Location Cost (Yen) Cup Noodles Set Shibuya Rocinante 3480 Wrist Weights Underground Mall 6800 Sports Sunglasses Underground Mall 12000 Silver Bangle Underground Mall 78000 Dragon Sword Keychain Akihabara Electronics 500

Ryuji is one of the best party members in Persona 5 Royal and we recommend you max out his rank as soon as possible with the help of our guide.