Persona 5 Yusuke Confidant (Emperor) Guide

The 17 years old Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5 Royal is a tall, lean and charming person with a keen interest in arts and painting. Persona 5 Yusuke has a calm demeanor but can be awkward sometimes when interacting with new people. With Fox as his alter ego, Yusuke uses Goemon persona to fight shadows, and he belongs to Emperor Arcana.

Katana and assault rifles are Yusuke’s weapons of choice, and he plays an important role in the party as a frontline attacker and provides a shield to others. He becomes available after the first palace (Kamoshida’s Castle) and his story is directly linked to the second one (Madarame’s Museum). Being a male party member, you can’t date him even if you max his confidant rank.

How to unlock Emperor Confidant in Persona 5

Yusuke is a part of the party and an integral part of the main storyline. Since he is part of the main storyline, you don’t have to do much to unlock the Emperor Confidant in P5R. His confidant rank unlocks automatically on 18th June (6/18).

Where to find Yusuke and his availability

Yusuke is available every day (including Sunday) to hang out in the afternoon. He can be found in Underground walkway of Shibuya Station. On rainy days, Yusuke is also available in the evenings at the same spot.

You can also get some additional bonus points by hanging out with Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5. Here is a complete breakdown of hangout locations with the ones exclusive to Persona 5 Royal.

Location Dates Prompts Best Replies Le Blanc 27th July (7/27)8th August (8/8)11th August (8/11) “You know, I never asked. What kind of art do you like?”“Might I suggest that you perhaps invest in a newer model?” “I wonder if I too would be able to create a slew of masterpieces were I to spend my days alone” A bit of everything (+3)If I can find a good deal (+3)There is no way (+3) Shinagawa (Persona 5 Royal Exclusive) “Look. That creature has such an unusual form. It’s fascinating, is it not?”“It may be the fish we’re looking at, but I’m feeling a bit hungry.” Truly one of life’s mysteries (+3)Same here (+3)

In addition to these places, you can always ask Yusuke to hang out at Ueno, Art Library or Planetarium for some additional bonus points.

What abilities to unlock at each rank

Rank Ability Description 1 Card Duplication Allows Yusuke to duplicate already unlocked skills on a blank card. 2 ——- —————————- 3 Follow Up If Joker’s attack doesn’t down an enemy, you get a chance for follow up attack. 4 Art Talk Allows you to try again if negotiations with a shadow fails. 5 Card Creation Yusuke can create any skill card he has duplicated before. Also unlocks Kanda Church to start Star confidant with Chihaya. 6 Harison Recovery Chance of curing party members from status ailments. 7 Live Painting Yusuke can duplicate or create cards instantly. 8 Endure Yusuke can survive a fatal blow with 1HP left. 9 Protect Yusuke can protect Joker from a fatal attack. Max Second Awakening Goemon transforms into mythical Susano-o. Royal Third Awakening Susano-o evolves into Gorokichi.

Best dialogue choices for each Persona 5 Emperor Confidant rank

In Persona 5 Royal it is better to have at least one persona from Emperor Arcana equipped before talking to or hanging out with Yusuke. This will give a boost to bonus points (not any more than +3 as it is the limit). We will be skipping the prompts that don’t make any difference no matter the answer.

Rank 1

For “I have to hold up my end of the deal, so I’ll perform to the best of my ability. You need only ask.” (Persona 5 Royal only)

“I’ll be asking a lot.”. It will also earn you Recarm skill card as a bonus. (+3)

Rank 2

For “I would like your honest opinion, if you would.“

Reply with either.

It’s novel. (+2)

It’s enigmatic. (+2)

For “More importantly, it shall be the spark that revitalizes my slumbering art career!“

Reply with either.

I can’t wait. (+3)

I hope you are right. (+3)

For “I am on a roll right now. I shall keep up this momentum and apply it to the Phantom Thieves as well!” (Persona 5 Royal only)

You are already doing enough. (+2)

Rank 3

For “My work is empty?“

Don’t let it bother you. (+2)

For “What is going to happen to me now? Without art, what will remain of my being?“

This isn’t like you. (+3)

For “But that is all the more reason I must break out of my slump. I must prove my ability to him“

Reply with either.

How exactly? (+2)

That’s the spirit. (+2)

For “I will simply keep on drawing. I’m going to have ten pieces finished up by end of today!” (Persona 5 Royal only)

That’s the spirit. (+2)

Rank 4

For “Thank you for your assistance today. After all, it would be impossible to sketch while rowing.“

Reply with either.

Why are we in a boat? (+2)

I should bring a girl here. (+2)

For “It seems my bias has caused me to overlook the truth of the matter“

Love comes in all forms. (+3)

For “When will I fully understand the heart? Even if I ever do understand it, will I truly be able to draw it?” (Persona 5 Royal only)

Don’t get discouraged. (+2)

Rank 5

For “Very well. You will have to be my model today.“

Do you want me to strip? (+3)

For “Do you think I will be able to capture the truth someday?“

Reply with either.

I am sure you will. (+3)

It doesn’t look like it. (+3)

For “The more I think about it the further I seem to be from understanding the abyss of the heart.” (Persona 5 Royal only)

There is still hope. (+2)

Rank 6

Level 4 Proficiency is required to progress any further.

For “Hm, this place has not changed in the slightest“

It feels nostalgic. (+2)

For “Why do you think Madarame decided to take me in?“

Maybe he was sympathetic. (+3)

For “By the way, that gentleman Kawanabe, was it? What is your impression of him?” (Persona 5 Royal only)

He had a certain dignity. (+2)

Rank 7

For “There is definitely a market for you. We’ll sell you as the ‘tragic, handsome artist.‘”

What do you mean? (+2)

For “Why is it that all artists talk about is money, money, money!? Has the true meaning of art been lost!?“

The truth is within you. (+3)

For “I’m tainted after all. I am a petty sellout, a slave to the power of money” (Persona 5 Royal only)

Reply with either.

Calm down. (+2)

It is not a crime to enjoy sushi. (+2)

Rank 8

For “What subject do you think would most capture beauty?“

It has to be Ann. (+2)

For “Is this what pure passion is supposed to look like!? My heart is clouded by worldly desires.“

You have really grown, Yusuke. (+3)

Rank 9

For “When my mother was painting the Sayuri, what do you think she was thinking about?“

Reply with either.

Her love for her son. (+3)

The pain of separation. (+3)

For “But that is why I am going to wield my brush again. To give hope to all those who see my paintings.“

You have really changed Yusuke. (+3)

Rank 10

For “Sensei.“

Reply with either.

He was a good man deep down. (+3)

That was another aspect of him. (+3)

Best gifts to give to Yusuke in Persona 5 Royal

In Persona 5, you can gift certain items to your confidants to raise their ranks rapidly. Here is a list of all the gifts you can give to Yusuke Kitagawa.

Name Location Cost (Yen) Chocolate Truffles Shibuya, Underground Mall 2800 Flower Basket Shinjuku, Flower Shop 2400 Custard Cake Shibuya, Underground Mall 1500 Glass Vase Shibuya, Underground Mall 3200 Heart Ring Turtle Jewlery Store 88000 Ramen Noodle Set Rocinante 3480 Kitchen Set Shinjuku 4900 Silver Bangle Turtle Jewlery Store 78000 Sakura Fan Shibuya, Underground Mall 4800 Watercolor Postcard Kichijoji 800 Uji Matcha Flan Shibuya, Underground Mall 2400

With this guide, you will be able to befriend the handsome devil of Persona 5 Royal, Yusuke, in no time.