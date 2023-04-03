In Persona 5, Crossword Puzzles are mini-games you can find during your visits to the LeBlanc on specific dates. You can find these puzzles on the table of the cafe. Solving these Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles will help boost the Knowledge social stat. Most importantly, the in-game time will not pass while solving these Crossword puzzles, so you don’t have to worry about time.
Our Persona 5 Crossword Puzzles guide will help players in accessing the mini-game on specific dates as well as solving the puzzles.
How to play the crossword puzzle in Persona 5
The crossword puzzle appears in Café LeBlanc a couple of times per month and players need to visit the café on those specific days to play and solve the crossword puzzles in Persona 5 Royal.
Each time, players will have to answer a single question with the correct answer rewarding them with 2 Knowledge points.
Crossword puzzle dates
Below is a list of dates on which the crossword can be attempted in P5 and P5R. As mentioned earlier, each visit will present players with one crossword question and the game has a total of 21 of these questions.
So in order to earn all the possible Knowledge points from this mini-game, players will need to visit the café 21 times and answer correctly to earn 30 Knowledge points.
|Date
|Day
|4/18
|Monday
|4/27
|Wednesday
|5/2
|Monday
|5/10
|Tuesday
|5/18
|Wednesday
|5/26
|Thursday
|5/31
|Tuesday
|6/3
|Friday
|6/7
|Tuesday
|6/16
|Thursday
|6/22
|Wednesday
|6/30
|Thursday
|7/7
|Thursday
|7/12
|Tuesday
|7/19
|Tuesday
|7/27
|Wednesday
|8/8
|Monday
|8/17
|Wednesday
|8/25
|Thursday
|8/30
|Tuesday
|9/2
|Friday
|9/19
|Wednesday
|9/28
|Monday
|10/10
|Monday
|10/31
|Friday
|11/4
|Wednesday
|11/9
|Tuesday
|11/15
|Thursday
|11/24
|Monday
|11/28
|Friday
|12/2
|Friday
|12/7
|Friday
|12/12
|Monday
|12/19
|Monday
Persona 5 crossword puzzle solutions
The questions always appear in the same sequence so it doesn’t matter at which date the players went to the café. Below is a list of all the crossword questions and their answers in Persona 5 Royal which the players will need, in order of which they appear in the mini-game:
|Crossword Number
|Question
|Answer
|1
|How school years are divided
|Semesters
|2
|Hanami: cherry (?) viewing
|Blossom
|3
|Time for a trip: (?) Week
|Golden
|4
|What are the May Blues
|Malaise
|5
|Where art is shown off and sold
|Gallery
|6
|A type of outdoor allergy
|Pollenosis
|7
|Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork
|Japanese
|8
|Label for an uparalleled artist
|Master
|9
|Held to inform the public
|Conference
|10
|Changes with the season
|Wardrobe
|11
|Exchanged all over the world
|Currency
|12
|A border between air masses
|Front
|13
|Medicine of varying legality
|Narcotics
|14
|Many students’ greatest love
|Vacation
|15
|These gauge student knowledge
|Finals
|16
|A seasonal sky-bound event
|Fireworks
|17
|A stationary hotspot: heat (?)
|Island
|18
|Necessary for dares
|Courage
|19
|A common skin injury
|Sunburn
|20
|When it’s too hot to sleep
|Sweltering
|21
|Techy term for e-infiltration
|Hacking
|22
|Localized destructive storm
|Typhoon
|23
|Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?)
|Festival
|24
|Establishing an order of worth
|Ranking
|25
|Absorbs the most light
|Black
|26
|Co-opted Celtic holiday
|Halloween
|27
|Lined up at school festivals
|Stalls
|28
|Tipster hotlines offer this
|Reward
|29
|Laying into someone
|Bashing
|30
|Draws people to you
|Charisma
|31
|AKA sweating sickness
|Influenza
|32
|What lights do for store signage
|Illuminate
|33
|Politicians thrive on this rating
|Approval
|34
|Joyful holiday with an intruder
|Christmas
|35
|A type of wish. New Year’s (?)
|Resolution
|36
|Ancient god of theatre
|Dionysus
|37
|Ancient goddess of fate
|Lachesis
|38
|Ancient god of the moon
|Orochi
If players answer all correctly, their character’s knowledge stat in P5 Royal will rise. It is also a good idea to visit the café at night since that is when the puzzle usually appears.