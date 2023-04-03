Persona 5 Crossword Puzzle Solutions

By Ashar Ahmad

In Persona 5, Crossword Puzzles are mini-games you can find during your visits to the LeBlanc on specific dates. You can find these puzzles on the table of the cafe. Solving these Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles will help boost the Knowledge social stat. Most importantly, the in-game time will not pass while solving these Crossword puzzles, so you don’t have to worry about time.

Our Persona 5 Crossword Puzzles guide will help players in accessing the mini-game on specific dates as well as solving the puzzles.

How to play the crossword puzzle in Persona 5

The crossword puzzle appears in Café LeBlanc a couple of times per month and players need to visit the café on those specific days to play and solve the crossword puzzles in Persona 5 Royal.

Each time, players will have to answer a single question with the correct answer rewarding them with 2 Knowledge points.

Crossword puzzle dates

Below is a list of dates on which the crossword can be attempted in P5 and P5R. As mentioned earlier, each visit will present players with one crossword question and the game has a total of 21 of these questions.

So in order to earn all the possible Knowledge points from this mini-game, players will need to visit the café 21 times and answer correctly to earn 30 Knowledge points.

DateDay
4/18Monday
4/27Wednesday
5/2Monday
5/10Tuesday
5/18Wednesday
5/26Thursday
5/31Tuesday
6/3Friday
6/7Tuesday
6/16Thursday
6/22Wednesday
6/30Thursday
7/7Thursday
7/12Tuesday
7/19Tuesday
7/27Wednesday
8/8Monday
8/17Wednesday
8/25Thursday
8/30Tuesday
9/2Friday
9/19Wednesday
9/28Monday
10/10Monday
10/31Friday
11/4Wednesday
11/9Tuesday
11/15Thursday
11/24Monday
11/28Friday
12/2Friday
12/7Friday
12/12Monday
12/19Monday

Persona 5 crossword puzzle solutions

The questions always appear in the same sequence so it doesn’t matter at which date the players went to the café. Below is a list of all the crossword questions and their answers in Persona 5 Royal which the players will need, in order of which they appear in the mini-game:

Crossword NumberQuestionAnswer
1How school years are dividedSemesters
2Hanami: cherry (?) viewingBlossom
3Time for a trip: (?) WeekGolden
4What are the May BluesMalaise
5Where art is shown off and soldGallery
6A type of outdoor allergyPollenosis
7Nihonga: (?) cultural artworkJapanese
8Label for an uparalleled artist Master
9Held to inform the publicConference
10Changes with the seasonWardrobe
11Exchanged all over the worldCurrency
12A border between air massesFront
13Medicine of varying legalityNarcotics
14Many students’ greatest loveVacation
15These gauge student knowledgeFinals
16A seasonal sky-bound eventFireworks
17A stationary hotspot: heat (?)Island
18Necessary for daresCourage
19A common skin injurySunburn
20When it’s too hot to sleepSweltering
21Techy term for e-infiltrationHacking
22Localized destructive stormTyphoon
23Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?)Festival
24Establishing an order of worthRanking
25Absorbs the most lightBlack
26Co-opted Celtic holidayHalloween
27Lined up at school festivalsStalls
28Tipster hotlines offer thisReward
29Laying into someoneBashing
30Draws people to youCharisma
31AKA sweating sicknessInfluenza
32What lights do for store signageIlluminate
33Politicians thrive on this ratingApproval
34Joyful holiday with an intruderChristmas
35A type of wish. New Year’s (?)Resolution
36Ancient god of theatreDionysus
37Ancient goddess of fateLachesis
38Ancient god of the moonOrochi

If players answer all correctly, their character’s knowledge stat in P5 Royal will rise. It is also a good idea to visit the café at night since that is when the puzzle usually appears.

