In Persona 5, Crossword Puzzles are mini-games you can find during your visits to the LeBlanc on specific dates. You can find these puzzles on the table of the cafe. Solving these Persona 5 Royal crossword puzzles will help boost the Knowledge social stat. Most importantly, the in-game time will not pass while solving these Crossword puzzles, so you don’t have to worry about time.

Our Persona 5 Crossword Puzzles guide will help players in accessing the mini-game on specific dates as well as solving the puzzles.

How to play the crossword puzzle in Persona 5

The crossword puzzle appears in Café LeBlanc a couple of times per month and players need to visit the café on those specific days to play and solve the crossword puzzles in Persona 5 Royal.

Each time, players will have to answer a single question with the correct answer rewarding them with 2 Knowledge points.

Crossword puzzle dates

Below is a list of dates on which the crossword can be attempted in P5 and P5R. As mentioned earlier, each visit will present players with one crossword question and the game has a total of 21 of these questions.

So in order to earn all the possible Knowledge points from this mini-game, players will need to visit the café 21 times and answer correctly to earn 30 Knowledge points.

Date Day 4/18 Monday 4/27 Wednesday 5/2 Monday 5/10 Tuesday 5/18 Wednesday 5/26 Thursday 5/31 Tuesday 6/3 Friday 6/7 Tuesday 6/16 Thursday 6/22 Wednesday 6/30 Thursday 7/7 Thursday 7/12 Tuesday 7/19 Tuesday 7/27 Wednesday 8/8 Monday 8/17 Wednesday 8/25 Thursday 8/30 Tuesday 9/2 Friday 9/19 Wednesday 9/28 Monday 10/10 Monday 10/31 Friday 11/4 Wednesday 11/9 Tuesday 11/15 Thursday 11/24 Monday 11/28 Friday 12/2 Friday 12/7 Friday 12/12 Monday 12/19 Monday

Persona 5 crossword puzzle solutions

The questions always appear in the same sequence so it doesn’t matter at which date the players went to the café. Below is a list of all the crossword questions and their answers in Persona 5 Royal which the players will need, in order of which they appear in the mini-game:

Crossword Number Question Answer 1 How school years are divided Semesters 2 Hanami: cherry (?) viewing Blossom 3 Time for a trip: (?) Week Golden 4 What are the May Blues Malaise 5 Where art is shown off and sold Gallery 6 A type of outdoor allergy Pollenosis 7 Nihonga: (?) cultural artwork Japanese 8 Label for an uparalleled artist Master 9 Held to inform the public Conference 10 Changes with the season Wardrobe 11 Exchanged all over the world Currency 12 A border between air masses Front 13 Medicine of varying legality Narcotics 14 Many students’ greatest love Vacation 15 These gauge student knowledge Finals 16 A seasonal sky-bound event Fireworks 17 A stationary hotspot: heat (?) Island 18 Necessary for dares Courage 19 A common skin injury Sunburn 20 When it’s too hot to sleep Sweltering 21 Techy term for e-infiltration Hacking 22 Localized destructive storm Typhoon 23 Tsukimi: lunar viewing (?) Festival 24 Establishing an order of worth Ranking 25 Absorbs the most light Black 26 Co-opted Celtic holiday Halloween 27 Lined up at school festivals Stalls 28 Tipster hotlines offer this Reward 29 Laying into someone Bashing 30 Draws people to you Charisma 31 AKA sweating sickness Influenza 32 What lights do for store signage Illuminate 33 Politicians thrive on this rating Approval 34 Joyful holiday with an intruder Christmas 35 A type of wish. New Year’s (?) Resolution 36 Ancient god of theatre Dionysus 37 Ancient goddess of fate Lachesis 38 Ancient god of the moon Orochi

If players answer all correctly, their character’s knowledge stat in P5 Royal will rise. It is also a good idea to visit the café at night since that is when the puzzle usually appears.