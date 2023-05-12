In our Persona 5 Tae Confidant Cooperation Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about ranking up with Death along with their cooperation abilities.

Persona 5 Tae Confidant Cooperation

Death – Tae Takemi

Found in the Yongenjaya Clinic. Tae is only available in this clinic and for advancing your relationship, you need to visit her during daytime. Gifts such as Black Mug and Cactus are a good idea to give to her.

Remember to carry a death persona whenever you visit her. In order to go past rank-7, you’ll need rank-2 Courage and rank-4 Charisma.

Rank 1

How to Gain : Visit the Medical Clininc in Le Blanc after 4/18

Recovery Medicine

Unlocks recovery medicine.

Rank 2

How to Gain : Rank 2 Guts and Select the Following Choices:

“I have a bad heart.”

“I agree.”

Rank 3

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“I don’t mind.” or “I need the medicine.”

Sterilizing Medicine

Unlocks additional medicine.

Rank 4

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“Dr. Takemi will help.”

“You seem happy.” (best option to advance relationship) or “You’re so kind.” or “Why free?”

Rank 5

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“That’s good.” or “When will it be done?”

Preventive Medicine

Unlocks additional medicine.

Rank 6

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“It suits you.” (best option to advance relationship) or “You’re not honest.”

Rank 7

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“This is harrassmment”or “She is a great doctor”.

“Just rest for today.” or “Anything I can do?”

“We all do sometimes.” or “I’m glad you did.”

Discount

Discounts on medicine.

Rank 8

Rank 4 Charm and Select the Following Choices:

“I’m your ally.”

After this, sidequest for Mementos is unlocked: Bad Medicine. After completing the sidequest, return to Tae

“Let’s get to work, doctor.” or “It’s not over yet.” or “You should hurry.”

“It’s for you.” or “It’s for Miwa-chan.” or “It’s for my exams.”

Rank 9

How to Gain : You Need to Select the Following Choices:

“It was rough.” or “Don’t worry about it.” or “It was for my exams.”

“I wanted to see you” or “It was for my exams.”

“I love you.” or “What do you think?”

“It isn’t a joke.” or “That sounds good.”

It will also unlock Inokashira Park if you haven’t already.

Rank 10

How to Gain : Max Rank, Any Choice

Revival Medicine

Unlocks additional medicine.