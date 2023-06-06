Our Persona 5 Books guide will help players in tracking down all the available books in Persona 5 as well as listing the benefits they provide so players know what to go for first
Persona 5 Books
Books in P5 offer rewards such as fast travel locations, fishing ability or increasing Knowledge. However, to make full use of these players must first progress in the game until they have a chance to freely explore and have cleared linear sections.
These readable books can be found in a variety of places including school library or players can purchase them from stores. Players need to fully read a book before they can benefit from the rewards it offers.
Below is a list of the books available in the game as well as their location and benefits they provide:
Yoncha Wanderer
Can be obtained after clearing the shelf of books at the coffee shop. Provides fast travel options for Bathhouse and Batting Cages upon completion as well as knowledge boost
The Great Thief
Can be rented from the school library for a massive Knowledge boost
Pirate Legend
Rented from school library for massive Guts boost
Zorro, The Outlaw
Rented from library for Kindness boost
The Alluring Dancer
Rented from the library for Charm increase
The Gallant Rogue
Rented from library for a massive Guts boost
Tidying The Heart
Can be purchased from the Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen to give a massive Proficiency boost
Buchiko’s Store
Available at Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen
Playing The Game
Available at Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen and provides Charm boost
Medjed Menace
Can be bought from Shibuya Bookstore in June for a large Knowledge boost.
Crysolf’s Wail
Can be rented from Library after joining Futaba for a Guts boost
Weekend Park Visit
Bought for 1800 Yen from Bookstore in Central Shibuya to unlock Inokashira Park
Gupper Girl
Bought for 1800 Yen from Central Shibuya Bookstore to open up Harajuku
Essence of Fishing
Costs 2800 Yen at Shinjuku Hinokuniya bookstore to grant Third Eye when fishing
Cinema Treasure
2800 Yen, increases effects of Watching Movies after buying from Shinjuku Hinokokaya bookstore
Fast Reading Mystery
Costs 12,000 Yen but allows players to read books by two bookmarks at a time. Can be bought from Jimbocho Urakogo shop
Wise Men’s Words
Available for 700 Yen and increases knowledge by 3
Ghost Encounters
Available for 700 Yen and increases Guts by 3
Art of Charm
Costs 700 Yen and increases proficiency by 3
Medjed Menace
Costs 1200 Yen and increases knowledge by 3
Fishpond Spotter
Costs 1800 Yen and Unlocks Ichigaya
Aquarium-a-Day
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Shinagawa aquarium
Vague
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Harajuku
Nightlife Hotspots
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Odaiba Seaside Park
Musty Pages
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Jinbocho
Museum of Stars
Costs 1800 Yen and Unlocks Ikibukoro
Tokyo Shrine
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Meiji Shrine
Nakano Walker
Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Nakano Shopping mall
Master Swordsman
Costs 8000 Yen and increases Guts by 3
Call Me Chief
Costs 8000 Yen and increases Kindness by 3, unlocks after reading Master Swordman
Reckless Casanova
Costs 8000 Yen and increases Charm by 3, unlocks after reading Call Me Chief
The Art of Automata
Costs 12000 Yens and increases Proficiency by 3, unlocks after reading Master Swordman
Speed Reading
Costs 12000 Yen and lets you read two books at a time, unlocks if all the books from Jinbocho Naguiri books store have been read
Chinese Sweets
Unlocks Chinatown and this book can be obtained by Finishing Part time job, “Full time hell”.
Themepark Escort
Unlocks Disneyland and this book can be obtained by completing “ We are not your slaves”.
Shita Machi Reborn
Unlocks Asakusa and this books can be obtained by finishing “Who’s Muscling Yongen-Jaya”
The Illusory Popess
Unlocks after Makoto Joins and increases Kindness by 3
Cry of Cthulu
Unlocks after Futaba Joins and increases Guts by 3
Woman in the Dark
Unlocks after Haru joins and and your proficiency is increased by 3
Dressed in Ashes
Increases Charm by 3 and is unlocked when Kasumi Joins
The Hero with a Bow
Unlocks after Akechi joins and increases Guts by 3