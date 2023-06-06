Our Persona 5 Books guide will help players in tracking down all the available books in Persona 5 as well as listing the benefits they provide so players know what to go for first

Persona 5 Books

Books in P5 offer rewards such as fast travel locations, fishing ability or increasing Knowledge. However, to make full use of these players must first progress in the game until they have a chance to freely explore and have cleared linear sections.

These readable books can be found in a variety of places including school library or players can purchase them from stores. Players need to fully read a book before they can benefit from the rewards it offers.

Below is a list of the books available in the game as well as their location and benefits they provide:

Yoncha Wanderer

Can be obtained after clearing the shelf of books at the coffee shop. Provides fast travel options for Bathhouse and Batting Cages upon completion as well as knowledge boost

The Great Thief

Can be rented from the school library for a massive Knowledge boost

Pirate Legend

Rented from school library for massive Guts boost

Zorro, The Outlaw

Rented from library for Kindness boost

The Alluring Dancer

Rented from the library for Charm increase

The Gallant Rogue

Rented from library for a massive Guts boost

Tidying The Heart

Can be purchased from the Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen to give a massive Proficiency boost

Buchiko’s Store

Available at Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen

Playing The Game

Available at Taiheido Bookstore for 700 Yen and provides Charm boost

Medjed Menace

Can be bought from Shibuya Bookstore in June for a large Knowledge boost.

Crysolf’s Wail

Can be rented from Library after joining Futaba for a Guts boost

Weekend Park Visit

Bought for 1800 Yen from Bookstore in Central Shibuya to unlock Inokashira Park

Gupper Girl

Bought for 1800 Yen from Central Shibuya Bookstore to open up Harajuku

Essence of Fishing

Costs 2800 Yen at Shinjuku Hinokuniya bookstore to grant Third Eye when fishing

Cinema Treasure

2800 Yen, increases effects of Watching Movies after buying from Shinjuku Hinokokaya bookstore

Fast Reading Mystery

Costs 12,000 Yen but allows players to read books by two bookmarks at a time. Can be bought from Jimbocho Urakogo shop

Wise Men’s Words

Available for 700 Yen and increases knowledge by 3

Ghost Encounters

Available for 700 Yen and increases Guts by 3

Art of Charm

Costs 700 Yen and increases proficiency by 3

Medjed Menace

Costs 1200 Yen and increases knowledge by 3

Fishpond Spotter

Costs 1800 Yen and Unlocks Ichigaya

Aquarium-a-Day

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Shinagawa aquarium

Vague

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Harajuku

Nightlife Hotspots

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Odaiba Seaside Park

Musty Pages

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Jinbocho

Museum of Stars

Costs 1800 Yen and Unlocks Ikibukoro

Tokyo Shrine

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Meiji Shrine

Nakano Walker

Costs 1800 Yen and unlocks Nakano Shopping mall

Master Swordsman

Costs 8000 Yen and increases Guts by 3

Call Me Chief

Costs 8000 Yen and increases Kindness by 3, unlocks after reading Master Swordman

Reckless Casanova

Costs 8000 Yen and increases Charm by 3, unlocks after reading Call Me Chief

The Art of Automata

Costs 12000 Yens and increases Proficiency by 3, unlocks after reading Master Swordman

Speed Reading

Costs 12000 Yen and lets you read two books at a time, unlocks if all the books from Jinbocho Naguiri books store have been read

Chinese Sweets

Unlocks Chinatown and this book can be obtained by Finishing Part time job, “Full time hell”.

Themepark Escort

Unlocks Disneyland and this book can be obtained by completing “ We are not your slaves”.

Shita Machi Reborn

Unlocks Asakusa and this books can be obtained by finishing “Who’s Muscling Yongen-Jaya”

The Illusory Popess

Unlocks after Makoto Joins and increases Kindness by 3

Cry of Cthulu

Unlocks after Futaba Joins and increases Guts by 3

Woman in the Dark

Unlocks after Haru joins and and your proficiency is increased by 3

Dressed in Ashes

Increases Charm by 3 and is unlocked when Kasumi Joins

The Hero with a Bow

Unlocks after Akechi joins and increases Guts by 3