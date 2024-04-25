How To Get Spurious Wings In Dragon’s Dogma 2

Spurious Wing is a crucial item you will require to enhance your equipment (gear items) to higher levels in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Spurious Wing is basically a rainbow-colored feather that you will struggle to find in the early areas of the game.

Should you find yourself needing Spurious Wings because the gear you are using requires them for enhancement, you might have to wait a bit to reach new areas in Dragon’s Dogma 2 where you can actually loot Spurious Wings.

Where to find Spurious Wings in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To find Spurious Wings in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will have to make your way to Battahl or Agamen Volcanic Island. A rare variant of harpies, called Succubi, are the enemies you need to kill to get your hands on Spurious Wings.

TIP The succubi’s bright blue colors, similar to a peacock, make it quite easier to spot and differentiate Succubi from other enemies in the region like Goreharpies.

The first common spawning ground for Succubi requires you to go through the region of Battahl and head southwest. This way, you will come across the Wyrmsblood Forest area. You must take the west road and reach the marked location on the map above.

This path also leads to Dragonsbreath Tower where you can kill the poison dragon from Melve and farm the Wyrmslife Crystals.

You can also venture to Volcanic Island Camp and head west from that location. This way, you will come across another spot where you will encounter a couple of Succubi flying.

While Spurious Wings aren’t exactly a rare enhancement material, keep in mind that you can make forgeries of every crafting material at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, located at Checkpoint Rest Town in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is pretty easy to find, as you must have already visited this location in many quests, like the Short-Sighted Ambition.

Once you have 1-2 Spurious Wings, talk to Ibrahim and ask him to make forgeries of the item. This process will cost you 1728 Gold for a Spurious Wing, and it will take this merchant a couple of days to forge this particular item. You can rest at a nearby bench or visit the nearest campsite to pass the time.

So, as long as you have plenty of gold to spare, you can use Ibrahim’s Scrap Store to make forgeries and duplicate any upgrade material, including Spurios Wings, and they will work just like the normal item.

TIP Succubi can be easily defeated with ranged attacks so vocations like Archer, Magick Archer, Mage and Sorcerer will prove to be most useful against them.

What items can you enhance with the Spurious Wing

There are plenty of gear pieces that use Spurious Wing for enhancement purposes in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will find all of the items listed in the table below