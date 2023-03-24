Persona 5 Sojiro Confidant (Hierophant) Guide

Sojiro Sakura is a middle-aged man that runs a coffee shop called Café Leblanc as a manager in Persona 5 Royal. He has principled and strict behavior when you meet him. Sojiro doesn’t trust anybody easily, and it takes time to get close to him. He is also Futaba’s adoptive father, taking care of her after her mother dies in a car accident.

Sojiro Sakura in Persona 5 Royal is from the Hierophant Arcana and is sometimes called Boss or Chief in the game. So if you have heard these terms, you should know it’s Sojiro.

How to unlock Sojiro Confidant in Persona 5

Sojiro Sakura is only available at Café Leblanc. You can unlock Sojiro’s confidant on April 18th (4/18) when you get a request for help from him. If you didn’t meet Sojiro till 5/05, the game would automatically unlock him on 5/06.

Where to find Sojiro and his availability

Sojiro Sakura is only available at Café Leblanc, where he works as a manager. You have to visit Café Leblanc to meet him. You can meet Sojiro Sakura every night except Wednesday at Café Leblanc with fewer customers. If it is raining, you can visit him in the daytime too.

When there are fewer customers in Café Leblanc, Sojiro can hang out with you for some time but on rainy days only. This will grant you kindness points.

What abilities to unlock at each rank

Rank Ability Description 1 – – 2 Coffee Basics In this Joker can make coffee at the cafe that restores SP to one ally. But it will take time. 3 – – 4 Leblanc Curry This one again takes some time but Joker’s curry will help you restore the SP of the whole team. 5 – – 6 Coffee Mastery This is for one ally to restore a big chunk of SP. 7 – – 8 – – 9 Curry Tips This one is for the whole party to get a big restore in SP. 10 Curry Mastery Joker can make curry that converts a large amount of SP to the party

Best dialogue choices for each Persona 5 Hierophant Confidant rank

In Persona 5 Royal, before you can make a social link with Sojiro, ensure you have a confidant from Hierophant Arcana. This will speed up the process, and you will get better rewards.

Rank 1

For “Just keep doing what you can. And don’t cause any trouble, right?”

Got it

Rank 2

For “You know what I’m talking about, right?”

Making coffee (+2)

For “Ugh… I don’t know where he caught wind of this place”

That guy seemed suspicious (+2)

For “Besides, ladies love a guy who knows his coffee. This isn’t such a bad deal for you”

I want the ladies to love me (+2)

For” Seems like you’re a quick study, so I hope you’ve got the hang of it”

Got it (+2)

Rank 3

For “Are you listening to me? What grind are you supposed to use?”

Medium fine (+2)

For “Sorry, something just came up. We can keep going with the lessons some other time”

Is it trouble? (+2)

For “But don’t worry, I’ll put you to work. We’ve got lots of time on our hands.”

Reply with either

I’m ready to work

Thanks in advance (both give +2)

Rank 4

For “That’s because the acidity and the bean flavor profile all depend on the bean ratio. Pretty deep, huh?”

Tell me more

For “It looks like Sojiro’s in trouble. What should I do…?”

Call Sojiro’s phone

For “Just let him do his thing, and get on with the job. Got it?”

Understood (+2)

Rank 5

For “And what about you?”

I think I’m addicted!

For “I thought my pick-up lines were the best in town, but not a single one worked on her… Heh…”

She wasn’t normal, huh

For “That’s why when I took her in, I vowed to keep this recipe alive until she could eat it again.”

It really paid off in the end (+2)

For “… It’s only a problem when she asks for it three times a day”

She needs a balanced diet (+2)

Rank 6

For “By the way, what are your thoughts on So-chan’s life of solitude?”

To each his own (+2)

“Doesn’t quite seem to be the best environment for Futaba, now does it?”

Shut your mouth

For “I don’t even know how he managed to find me here… Maybe paying him was a mistake”

Saving Futaba was no mistake

For “Futaba’s fast asleep… Didn’t mean to get you tangled up in all this mess”

If I can help somehow (+2)

Rank 7

For “At the end of the day, the coffee and the curry people love so much are both just… excuses”

You might be right (+2)

For “And that’s only because you helped us connect, so… thanks for that”

Feel like a real dad now? (+2)

Rank 8

For “How about you? Anything you’d wanna add to the menu?”

Something with curry?

For “God damn… What a pain in the ass. Don’t you have enough problems already?”

I was just protecting Futaba

Rank 9

For “How is it… living with Sakura-san? Please, you can speak honestly”

It’s great

For “…Sojiro?”

Reply with either:

Congrats

You have a great daughter (both give +3)

For “God, I’m a joke. Getting all sentimental like this? At my age?”

All gives +2

Rank 10

This is the max rank and any choice you will make will award you (+3) points

Best Gifts to give to Sojiro in Persona 5 Royal

As Sajiro Sakura is very picky in trusting people and it is a little hard to level your social confidant link with him. But the best way to level his social link stat is by gifting him items he likes. Here are some gifts that Sajiro Sakura from Hierophant Arcana likes in Persona 5 Royal: