Persona 5 Royal Confidants Guide

Confidants in Persona 5 can essentially be considered as Social Link from Persona 3 and Persona 4. There are, however, a few changes. It’s a good idea to build relationships with Confidants as they provide social and battle bonuses.

Another reason why you should do it is because of Arcana ranks. Increasing Arcana unlocks abilities such as follow-up attacks, increased power, etc. Apart from this, it also unlocks romance options and new cutscenes.

Persona 5 Royal Confidants

Below we have summarized details of every P5R confidant along with information regarding which character holds that confidant position and how you can progress through their ranks.

For detailed information about each confidant such as best gifts for the confidant or dialogue choices to rank up, you can check out our individual confidant guides.

The Fool Confidant

Confidant : Igor

Automatically found through story progression. The Fool automatically levels up as you progress through the game.

Rank 0 — Rank 1: 12th April

Rank 1 — Rank 2: Kamoshida Palace Break-In

Rank 2 — Rank 3: 5th May

Rank 3 — Rank 4: Clear Madarame Palace

Rank 4 — Rank 5: 11th June

Rank 5 — Rank 6: Clear Kaneshiro Palace

Rank 6 — Rank 7: 22nd August

Rank 7 — Rank 8: 31st August

Rank 8 — Rank 9: 11th October

Rank 9 — Rank 10: 24th December

The Magician Confidant

Confidant : Morgana

Automatically found through story progression.

You automatically gain co-op points with Morgana by simply progressing through the game.

Rank 1 — Rank 2: Enter Kamoshida’s Treasury

Rank 2 — Rank 3: Clear Mudarame’s Palace

Rank 3 — Rank 4: 20th June

Rank 4 — Rank 5: Clear Kaneshiro’s Palace

Rank 5 — Rank 6: 25th July

Rank 6 — Rank 7: 29th August

Rank 7 — Rank 8: 17th September

Rank 8 — Rank 9: Clear Okumura’s Palace

Rank 9 — Rank 10: 23rd December

The Priestess Confidant

Confidant : Makoto Nijima

Time/Date : 6/25 in the Afternoon

Found in front of the Student Council Office | Outside of School.

Makoto Nijima can be pursued after the Kaneshiro Palace is cleared and your Knowledge is above Rank-3. You’ll also need maximum Charm to go past rank 5.

The Empress

Confidant : Haru Okumura

Time/Date : 10/31 in the Afternoon

Found on the school rooftop. You need to have your Proficiency at Level 5.

The Emperor

Confidant : Kitagawa Yusuke

Time/Date : 6/14 in the Afternoon

Found in the underground street Shibuya. Do note that you’ll need 4 ranks in Proficiency if you wish to go beyond rank-5.

The Hierophant

Confidant : Sojiro Sakura

Time/Date : 4/20 in the Afternoon

You need to help him at Le Blanc. In order to advance your relationship, you need to have rank-5 in Kindness.

The Lovers

Confidant : Ann Takamaki

Time/Date : 4/15 in the Afternoon

Found in the Underground Mall Shibuya | Classroom. In order to get all the way to rank-10, all you need is a 2 in Kindness.

The Chariot

Confidant : Ryuji Sakamoto

Time/Date : 4/12 in the Afternoon

Found outside your classroom & Shibuya Arcade. You don’t really need a whole lot of attribute points to max his Confidant rank and should spend this time somewhere else.

The Justice

Confidant : Goro Akechi

Time/Date : 6/10

Automatically found through story progression.

The Hermit

Confidant : Futaba Sakura

Time/Date : 8/31 in the Afternoon

Found outside Le Blanc. You need to make sure that you’ve at least 4 Kindness.

The Fortune

Confidant : Chihaya Mifune

Time/Date : 6/22 at Night

Found in the Shinjuku Street. To get started with her, you’ll need about 95,000 yen which she’ll refund at rank-9. In order to build relationship, you’ll need to buy certain items from her and complete a few missions.

The Strength

Confidant : Caroline & Justine

Time/Date : 5/18

Found in the Velvet Room.

The Hanged Man

Confidant : Munehisa Iwai

Time/Date : 5/6 at Night

Found inside the Military Shop. Going past rank-7 will require you to max out your Courage so bear this in mind!

The Death

Confidant : Tae Takemi

Time/Date : 4/15 in the Afternoon

Found in the Yongenjaya Clinic. In order to go past rank-7, you’ll need rank-2 Courage and rank-4 Charisma.

The Temperance

Confidant : Sadayo Kawakami

Time/Date : 5/24 at Night

You need to call her with the phone in Le Blanc.

The Devil

Confidant : Oya Ichiko

Time/Date : 6/18 at Night

You find in a bar in Shinjuku. You don’t really need any Attributes to max the relationship with her.

The Tower

Confidant : Shinya Oda

Time/Date : 9/4 in the Afternoon

You’ll need to complete a small quest in order to unlock him. The first thing that you need to do is to get the name of a criminal in the Shibuya Arcade and fight his shadow in Mementos.

Once done, speak with Oda in the Akihabara Arcade and then speak with Futaba in Sangenjaya. After that, head to Akihabara Arcade in the afternoon and speak to Oda.

Star Confidant

Confidant : Hifumi Togo

Time/Date : 6/25 in the Afternoon

Found in the Kanda Church. Do note that you’ll need a rank-2 in the Emperor Arcana and 3 in Charm to start her co-op route.

The Moon

Confidant : Yuki Mishima

Time/Date : 5/6 at Night

Found in the Central District Shibuya | Shinjuku Street. You should definitely consider reaching rank-10 with this guy if you want a lot of XP.

The Sun

Confidant : Toranosuke Yoshida

Time/Date : 5/6 at Night

Found in front of Shibuya Station.

The Judgment

Confidant : Sae Nijima

Time/Date : 7/9

Automatically found through story progression.

The World

Automatically found through story progression.