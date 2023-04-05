Persona 5 Morgana Confidant (Magician) Guide

A black cat with a sharp tongue and lots of courtesy for the ladies of Phantom Thieves, Morgana is the second main character we meet in Persona 5 Royal. Combing Mementos and metaverse in search of his lost identity, Persona 5 Morgana belongs to Magician Arcana. Seemingly having lost his purpose in life, Morgana gains new faith in himself after joining Phantom Thieves.

Morgana is an active party member in Persona 5 Royal and calls upon a magician persona, Zorro, to aid him in the battle. Morgana specializes in wind-based attacks and healing magics. Electricity-based attacks are Morgana’s weakness in Persona 5 Royal.

For more help on Persona 5, check out our Romance Guide, Jobs Guide, & New Game Plus.

How to unlock Morgana Confidant in Persona 5

Morgana’s confidant rank unlocks automatically on 15th April (4/15). being a major part of the story, you can’t miss it. Maxing out Magician arcana unlocks the ability to fuse Futunashi.

Where to find Morgana and his Availability

Morgana is always available with Joker as his house pet. You carry Morgana everywhere you go, including Shujin high, in your backpack.

Abilities to unlock at each rank

Rank Ability Description 1 Infiltration Tools Ability to craft basic infiltration tools for metaverse. 2 Baton Pass Pass your turn to other party member after 1 more. 3 Follow Up If Joker’s attack doesn’t down an enemy, chance for a follow-up attack. 4 Kitty Talk Try to renegotiate with shadows if first negotiation fails. 5 Pickpocket Steal items from shadows during Joker’s melee attacks. 6 Ace Tools Ability to craft all infiltration tools for metaverse. 7 Harisen Recovery Can remove status ailments from party members. 8 Endure Can survive a fatal attack with 1 HP remaining. 9 Protect Can protect Joker from a fatal attack. Max Second Awakening Zorro transforms into mythical trickster, Mercurius. Royal Third Awakening Mercurius awakens to legendary Diego.

Best dialogue choices for each Persona 5 Magician Confidant Rank

Dialogue choices with Morgana don’t have any impact on the Magician confidant’s progress. you can choose any answer you want for Morgana in Persona 5 Royal. His confidant’s progression is automatic.