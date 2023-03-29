Persona 5 Futaba Confidant (Hermit) Guide

Futaba is one of the main characters in Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal who joins the Phantom Thieves as the navigator. Her starting Persona is a Necronomicon, and her ultimate Persona is Prometheus. Persona 5 Futaba confidant is a gifted genius and hacker for the Phantom Thieves, and her reason for joining the Phantom Thieves is to learn more about the circumstances of her mother’s death.

How to unlock Hermit Confidant in Persona 5

The Hermit Confidant, Futaba, is unlocked automatically in the game on 31st August. You don’t have to go out of your way to recruit Futaba into the Phantom Thieves.

Where to find Futaba and her availability

You find Futaba outside Café Leblanc. She is found here every day except Monday and Tuesday. You find Futaba here during the daytime. She won’t be available during the rain, so manage your schedule according to it.

What abilities to unlock at each rank

Rank Ability Description 1 Moral Support Chance to cast Kaja or party-healing magic during battle. 2 Mementos Scan Chance to fully map the floor of Mementos when entering that floor. 4 Position Hack Chance to instantly Hold Up enemies when starting a battle. 6 Active Support Moral Support may now Charge or recover SP. 7 Treasure Reboot Chance to revive search objects in the area after battle. 9 Emergency Shift Chance to swap current party with backups when 2 or more people are KO’d. MAX Final Guard Chance to nullify a fatal attack to a current party member. MAX Second Awakening Transforms her Persona into a mythological trickster.

Best dialogue choices for each Persona 5 Hermit Confidant rank

In Persona 5 Royal, it is better to have at least one persona from Hermit Arcana equipped before talking to or hanging out with Futaba. This will boost bonus points (not any more than +3 as it is the limit). We will skip the prompts that don’t make any difference.

Rank 1 – Moral Support

None of the dialogues here have any impact. You can pick an option you like.

Rank 2 – Mementos Scan

You need to have rank 4 Kindness for this.

Response 1 – “But online classes are better for studying! I wouldn’t even have to leave the house.“

That wouldn’t solve anything. +0

That’s a great idea. +2

Response 2 – “…Do you think I’ll be able to?“

If we work together. +3

Want me to help? +2

I don’t know. +0

Response 3 – “…How’s that?“

Sounds good to me. +0

Can you tell me again? (Repeat Response)

Response 4 – “Do you think it’d make Sojiro happy?“

I bet it will. +2

I’m not sure. +0

Why not ask him directly? +0

Rank 3 – nothing

Response 1 – “I… I, I, I…“

I what? +0

So you’re OK? +0

I was about to come find you. +3

Response 2 – “But then I thought about you while I was wandering around the store, and bam, a wild <protagonist> appeared!“

Good to see you again. +3

You’re the one who appeared. +2

You need to be more careful. +0

Response 3 – “But at this pace, I’ll clear it in no time…! Right?“

It’ll only get tougher. +0

You will. +0

We’ll both do our best. +2

Rank 4 – Position Hack

Response 1 – “Can I use a Goho-M instead…?”

Nope. +2

Let’s do this together. +3

If you want. +0

Response 2 – “…Am I weird, <protagonist>?“

No, you’re talented. +0

I bet they were just surprised. +0

Response 3 – “I guess dwelling on the past is just a bad habit of mine, huh…?“

Not at all. +2

Everyone does it. +2

I think it’s cute. +3

Response 4 – “I still think I’d run out of MP way too fast. The real world is a scary place…“

We’ll take it slow. +2

You need more training. +0

I’ll help you anytime. +2

Rank 5 – nothing

Response 1 – “Is this a friend of yours?“

He’s in my class. +0

Friend might be a bit much. +0

Response 2 – “Maybe my luck stat’s really high.“

I think you’re right. +3

No. +0

Your… what? +2

Response 3 – “Nishima… Are you an NPC!?“

What’s an NPC? +2

Savage. +0

He’s the protagonist. +3

Response 4 – “I’m a completely different person now! No more getting scared of the police! C’mon, tell me I’m cool!“

You did great. +2

That’s nothing special. +0

Ding! Level up! +0

Rank 6 – Active Support

Response 1 – “But one day, she said something to me: ‘Good morning.’ She started saying it every day from then on.“

Were you happy? +2

That must have been a shock. +3

How did you react? +0

Response 2 – “I felt terrible, but she just kept yelling at me for reading it…“

You didn’t know any better. +2

Did you apologize to her? +0

Sounds like it was her fault. +0

Response 3 – “Y-You have to help me now, got it!?“

Understood. +0

Someone’s pushy today. +0

Response 4 – “I know I promised myself that I’d do this… but when I remember how angry Kana-chan got, I get so scared…“

Are you running away again? +2

Let’s calm down first. +0

I’m right here with you. +0

Rank 7 – Treasure Reboot

Response 1 – “…Apparently, they’re still having her model in strange clothes. They’re even selling the pictures now…“

What horrible parents. +2

We have to put a stop to this. +2

Strange… how? +0

Response 2 – “Please, help me save her!“

I’ll do it, for you. +3

We’ll show them the truth. +3

Give me some time. +2

Rank 8 – nothing

Response 1 – “Long story short… we made up! I finally apologized to her.“

That’s incredible. +3

I’m glad to hear that. +3

Did you stutter at all? +2

Response 2 – “It’s all because of you that I could do it, <protagonist>!“

You worked really hard too. +3

You’re making me blush… +2

Do I get a reward? +0

Response 3 – “…Can you do it?“

Fine by me. +0

That’s all? +0

Response 4 – “And now I’m getting along with Kana-chan… I’m so glad I cleared that goal.“

Congrats. +2

You’ve still got more. +0

Want more pats? +2

Rank 9 – Emergency Shift

Response 1 – “I’m gonna go back.“

You’ve really matured. +3

What if you get bullied again? +2

Response 2 – “Then even when we’re apart, I can’t stop thinking about you…“

That doesn’t sound healthy… +0

Are you OK, Futaba? +3

You’re imagining things. +2

Response 3 – “…Can we skip that last promise?“

If you want. +2

No way. +2

You’re giving up? +0

Response 4 – “Why, <protagonist>…?“

Because we’re teammates. +0 (END)

Because I love you. +0 (ROMANCE)

Response 5-7 – “Could you get specific? What kind of teammate am I to you?“

I would like that / If that’s OK with you. +0

Um, Hello? / Is something wrong? +0

Earth to Futaba? / Are you still alive? +0

Response 8

Instant yakisoba. +0

Morgana. +0

Do I really have to say it? +2

Max Rank – Final Guard

You need to follow the romance option in pervious rank to get this.

Response 1 – “Th-This can’t be helped… It’s a small room! So… So… I should be pardoned!“

What are you talking about? +0

Don’t worry about it. +0

…Pardoned? +0

Response 2 – “M-Mission complete, huh?“

Mission complete. +0

Nice job, Futaba. +0

You did great. +0

Response 3 – “S-So… me being right next to you, um, c-can’t be helped…“

I know. +0

I don’t mind. +0

I like being close. +0

Response 4 – “I…“

What’s wrong. +0

Come closer. +0

Response 5 – “I just hope I can change little by little…like everyone else does.“

Take your time. +3

You can do this. +3

We’ll do it together. +3

Response 6 – “Even Kana-chan’s trying to step out into the world.“

You can’t lose to her. +3

Do you want a job too? +2

Response 7 – “So! You said you’d give me a reward if I complete my promise list, remember!?“

I honor my promises. +0

Just keep it cheap. +0

You remember that? +0

Response 8 – “I’m serious, OK!?“

I’m counting on you. +0

That’s a lot of pressure. +0

Response 9 – “That way… we’ll never be apart if I don’t want to be.“

You already have that right. +3

Took you long enough to ask. +3

I want that right too. +3

