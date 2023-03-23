Persona 5 Royal Best Gifts For Confidants

In Persona 5 Royal, giving gifts to Confidants has a lot of significance in building and strengthening your relationship with them. Your high school friends are referred to as confidants in the game. Gifting improves your relationship with your romantic confidants and those you share arcana with.

By gifting in Persona 5, you will rank up each of your confidants. So, building this relationship with a confidant means a lot to the game’s progress. But, many players don’t know which gift they should give to each confidant and where to find it.

To solve this issue of yours we have prepared this guide that will cover the best gifts for each Confidant in Persona 5 Royal along with the cost and location to find them.

Best gifts for Ann

GiftLocationPrice
Star mirrorShibuya Underground Mall florist8000 Yen
Heart ringShibuya Underground Mall – Tsurukame Diamond88000 Yen
Bath of RosesShinjuki Flower Shop3200 Yen
CastellaShibuya Station Underground Mall1500 Yen
Uji Matcha FlanShibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping2400 Yen

Best gifts for Ryuji

GiftLocationPrice
Cup Noodle SetRocinante Discount Store on Shibuya Central Street3400 yen  
Wrist WeightShibuya Underground Mall sports shop6800 Yen
Sports SunglassesShibuya Underground Mall sports shop6800 Yen
Silver BangleShibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond78000 Yen

Best gifts for Kasumi Yoshizawa

GiftLocationPrice
Bath of RosesShinjuki Flower Shop3200 Yen
Crimson LipstickUnderground Mall Body Chop6800 Yen
Luxury Aroma SetUnderground Mall Body Chop3800 Yen

Best gifts for Maruki

GiftLocationPrice
Alarm ClockAkindo Electronics in Akihabara12000 Yen
Omni-VitaminsRocinante Discount Store4500 Yen
Fountain PenKichijoji Stationery Store8000 Yen

Best gifts for Takemi

GiftLocationPrice
Mini-CactusUnderground Mall florist1600 Yen
Robot VacuumAkindo Electronics in Akihabara44000 Yen
Black MugShinjuku General Store1800 Yen

Best gifts for Sajiro Sakura

GiftLocationPrice
Fountain PenKichijoji Stationery Store8000 Yen
Silver BangleShibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond7800 Yen
CastellaShibuya Station Underground Mall1500 yen
Kitchen Tools SetShinjuku General Store4800 yen
Pen CaseStationery Store12000 Yen

Best gifts for Yusuke

GiftLocationPrice
Watercolor PostcardKichijoji Stationery Store800 Yen
CastellaShibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store1500 Yen
Uji Matcha FlanShibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping2400 Yen
TrufflesShibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store2800 Yen

Best gifts for Makoto

GiftLocationPrice
Mini-CactusUnderground Mall florist1600 Yen
Motorbike FigureGoods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara4800 Yen
Book Cover Japanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall3000 Yen
Designer PerfumeUnderground Mall Body Chop7800 Yen

Best gifts for Kawakami

GiftLocationPrice
Crimson LipstickUnderground Mall Body Chop6800 Yen
Star MirrorShibuya Underground Mall florist8000 Yen
TrufflesShibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store2800 Yen
Face BeautifierAkindo Electronics in Akihabara9800 Yen

Best gifts for Futaba

GiftLocationPrice
Motorbike FigureGoods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara4800 Yen
Snack PackRocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street5800 Yen
Local Mascot SetGoods Store in Akihabara3600 Yen

Best gifts for Hifumi Togo

GiftLocationPrice
Fountain PenKichijoji Stationery Store8000 Yen
Luxury Aroma SetUnderground Mall Body Chop3800 Yen
Book CoverJapanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall3000 yen
Black MugShinjuku General Store1800 yen

Best gifts for Ichiko Ohya

GiftLocationPrice
Fountain PenKichijoji Stationery Store8000 Yen
Omni-VitaminsRocinante Discount Store4500 Yen
Digital CameraAkindo Electronics in Akihabara39000 Yen
Black MugShinjuku General Store1800 Yen

Best gifts for Akechi

GiftLocationPrice
Omni-Vitamins Rocinante Discount Store4500 Yen
Face BeautifierAkindo Electronics in Akihabara9800 yen
Robot VacuumAkindo Electronics in Akihabara44000 Yen
Silver BangleShibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond98000 Yen    

Best gifts for Haru

GiftLocationPrice
Watercolor PostcardKichijoji Stationery Store800 Yen
Glass VaseHigh Sense in the Underground Mall3200 Yen
TrufflesShibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store2800 Yen
Flower BasketShinjuku Flower Shop2400 Yen

Best gifts for Iwai

GiftLocationPrice
Robot VacuumAkindo Electronics in Akihabara44000 Yen
Snack PackRocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street5800 Yen
Silver BangleShibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond78000 Yen
48-Sided 3D PuzzleShinjuku General Store4800 Yen

Best gifts for Chihiya Mifune

GiftLocationPrice
Local Mascot SetGoods Store in Akihabara3600 Yen
Star MirrorShibuya Underground Mall florist8000 Yen
Flower BasketShinjuku Flower Shop2400 Yen

Best gifts for Shinya Oda

GiftLocationPrice
Sword KeychainGoods Store in Akihabara 500 Yen
Motorbike FigureGoods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara 4800 Yen
Snack Pack Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street5800 Yen
