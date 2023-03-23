Persona 5 Royal Best Gifts For Confidants

In Persona 5 Royal, giving gifts to Confidants has a lot of significance in building and strengthening your relationship with them. Your high school friends are referred to as confidants in the game. Gifting improves your relationship with your romantic confidants and those you share arcana with.
By gifting in Persona 5, you will rank up each of your confidants. So, building this relationship with a confidant means a lot to the game’s progress. But, many players don’t know which gift they should give to each confidant and where to find it.
To solve this issue of yours we have prepared this guide that will cover the best gifts for each Confidant in Persona 5 Royal along with the cost and location to find them.
Best gifts for Ann
Gift
Location
Price
Star mirror
Shibuya Underground Mall florist
8000 Yen
Heart ring
Shibuya Underground Mall – Tsurukame Diamond
88000 Yen
Bath of Roses
Shinjuki Flower Shop
3200 Yen
Castella
Shibuya Station Underground Mall
1500 Yen
Uji Matcha Flan
Shibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping
2400 Yen
Best gifts for Ryuji
Gift
Location
Price
Cup Noodle Set
Rocinante Discount Store on Shibuya Central Street
3400 yen
Wrist Weight
Shibuya Underground Mall sports shop
6800 Yen
Sports Sunglasses
Shibuya Underground Mall sports shop
6800 Yen
Silver Bangle
Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond
78000 Yen
Best gifts for Kasumi Yoshizawa
Gift
Location
Price
Bath of Roses
Shinjuki Flower Shop
3200 Yen
Crimson Lipstick
Underground Mall Body Chop
6800 Yen
Luxury Aroma Set
Underground Mall Body Chop
3800 Yen
Best gifts for Maruki
Gift
Location
Price
Alarm Clock
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
12000 Yen
Omni-Vitamins
Rocinante Discount Store
4500 Yen
Fountain Pen
Kichijoji Stationery Store
8000 Yen
Best gifts for Takemi
Gift
Location
Price
Mini-Cactus
Underground Mall florist
1600 Yen
Robot Vacuum
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
44000 Yen
Black Mug
Shinjuku General Store
1800 Yen
Best gifts for Sajiro Sakura
Gift
Location
Price
Fountain Pen
Kichijoji Stationery Store
8000 Yen
Silver Bangle
Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond
7800 Yen
Castella
Shibuya Station Underground Mall
1500 yen
Kitchen Tools Set
Shinjuku General Store
4800 yen
Pen Case
Stationery Store
12000 Yen
Best gifts for Yusuke
Gift
Location
Price
Watercolor Postcard
Kichijoji Stationery Store
800 Yen
Castella
Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store
1500 Yen
Uji Matcha Flan
Shibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping
2400 Yen
Truffles
Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store
2800 Yen
Best gifts for Makoto
Gift
Location
Price
Mini-Cactus
Underground Mall florist
1600 Yen
Motorbike Figure
Goods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara
4800 Yen
Book Cover
Japanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall
3000 Yen
Designer Perfume
Underground Mall Body Chop
7800 Yen
Best gifts for Kawakami
Gift
Location
Price
Crimson Lipstick
Underground Mall Body Chop
6800 Yen
Star Mirror
Shibuya Underground Mall florist
8000 Yen
Truffles
Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store
2800 Yen
Face Beautifier
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
9800 Yen
Best gifts for Futaba
Gift
Location
Price
Motorbike Figure
Goods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara
4800 Yen
Snack Pack
Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street
5800 Yen
Local Mascot Set
Goods Store in Akihabara
3600 Yen
Best gifts for Hifumi Togo
Gift
Location
Price
Fountain Pen
Kichijoji Stationery Store
8000 Yen
Luxury Aroma Set
Underground Mall Body Chop
3800 Yen
Book Cover
Japanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall
3000 yen
Black Mug
Shinjuku General Store
1800 yen
Best gifts for Ichiko Ohya
Gift
Location
Price
Fountain Pen
Kichijoji Stationery Store
8000 Yen
Omni-Vitamins
Rocinante Discount Store
4500 Yen
Digital Camera
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
39000 Yen
Black Mug
Shinjuku General Store
1800 Yen
Best gifts for Akechi
Gift
Location
Price
Omni-Vitamins
Rocinante Discount Store
4500 Yen
Face Beautifier
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
9800 yen
Robot Vacuum
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
44000 Yen
Silver Bangle
Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond
98000 Yen
Best gifts for Haru
Gift
Location
Price
Watercolor Postcard
Kichijoji Stationery Store
800 Yen
Glass Vase
High Sense in the Underground Mall
3200 Yen
Truffles
Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store
2800 Yen
Flower Basket
Shinjuku Flower Shop
2400 Yen
Best gifts for Iwai
Gift
Location
Price
Robot Vacuum
Akindo Electronics in Akihabara
44000 Yen
Snack Pack
Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street
5800 Yen
Silver Bangle
Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond
78000 Yen
48-Sided 3D Puzzle
Shinjuku General Store
4800 Yen
Best gifts for Chihiya Mifune
Gift
Location
Price
Local Mascot Set
Goods Store in Akihabara
3600 Yen
Star Mirror
Shibuya Underground Mall florist
8000 Yen
Flower Basket
Shinjuku Flower Shop
2400 Yen
Best gifts for Shinya Oda
Gift
Location
Price
Sword Keychain
Goods Store in Akihabara
500 Yen
Motorbike Figure
Goods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara
4800 Yen
Snack Pack
Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street