Persona 5 Royal Best Gifts For Confidants

In Persona 5 Royal, giving gifts to Confidants has a lot of significance in building and strengthening your relationship with them. Your high school friends are referred to as confidants in the game. Gifting improves your relationship with your romantic confidants and those you share arcana with.

By gifting in Persona 5, you will rank up each of your confidants. So, building this relationship with a confidant means a lot to the game’s progress. But, many players don’t know which gift they should give to each confidant and where to find it.

To solve this issue of yours we have prepared this guide that will cover the best gifts for each Confidant in Persona 5 Royal along with the cost and location to find them.

Best gifts for Ann

Gift Location Price Star mirror Shibuya Underground Mall florist 8000 Yen Heart ring Shibuya Underground Mall – Tsurukame Diamond 88000 Yen Bath of Roses Shinjuki Flower Shop 3200 Yen Castella Shibuya Station Underground Mall 1500 Yen Uji Matcha Flan Shibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping 2400 Yen

Best gifts for Ryuji

Gift Location Price Cup Noodle Set Rocinante Discount Store on Shibuya Central Street 3400 yen Wrist Weight Shibuya Underground Mall sports shop 6800 Yen Sports Sunglasses Shibuya Underground Mall sports shop 6800 Yen Silver Bangle Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond 78000 Yen

Best gifts for Kasumi Yoshizawa

Gift Location Price Bath of Roses Shinjuki Flower Shop 3200 Yen Crimson Lipstick Underground Mall Body Chop 6800 Yen Luxury Aroma Set Underground Mall Body Chop 3800 Yen

Best gifts for Maruki

Gift Location Price Alarm Clock Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 12000 Yen Omni-Vitamins Rocinante Discount Store 4500 Yen Fountain Pen Kichijoji Stationery Store 8000 Yen

Best gifts for Takemi

Gift Location Price Mini-Cactus Underground Mall florist 1600 Yen Robot Vacuum Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 44000 Yen Black Mug Shinjuku General Store 1800 Yen

Best gifts for Sajiro Sakura

Gift Location Price Fountain Pen Kichijoji Stationery Store 8000 Yen Silver Bangle Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond 7800 Yen Castella Shibuya Station Underground Mall 1500 yen Kitchen Tools Set Shinjuku General Store 4800 yen Pen Case Stationery Store 12000 Yen

Best gifts for Yusuke

Gift Location Price Watercolor Postcard Kichijoji Stationery Store 800 Yen Castella Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store 1500 Yen Uji Matcha Flan Shibuya Underground Mall – Taisho Store, Home Shopping 2400 Yen Truffles Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store 2800 Yen

Best gifts for Makoto

Gift Location Price Mini-Cactus Underground Mall florist 1600 Yen Motorbike Figure Goods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara 4800 Yen Book Cover Japanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall 3000 Yen Designer Perfume Underground Mall Body Chop 7800 Yen

Best gifts for Kawakami

Gift Location Price Crimson Lipstick Underground Mall Body Chop 6800 Yen Star Mirror Shibuya Underground Mall florist 8000 Yen Truffles Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store 2800 Yen Face Beautifier Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 9800 Yen

Best gifts for Futaba

Gift Location Price Motorbike Figure Goods Store Tokobushiya in Akihabara 4800 Yen Snack Pack Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street 5800 Yen Local Mascot Set Goods Store in Akihabara 3600 Yen

Best gifts for Hifumi Togo

Gift Location Price Fountain Pen Kichijoji Stationery Store 8000 Yen Luxury Aroma Set Underground Mall Body Chop 3800 Yen Book Cover Japanese Sundries Store in Underground Mall 3000 yen Black Mug Shinjuku General Store 1800 yen

Best gifts for Ichiko Ohya

Gift Location Price Fountain Pen Kichijoji Stationery Store 8000 Yen Omni-Vitamins Rocinante Discount Store 4500 Yen Digital Camera Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 39000 Yen Black Mug Shinjuku General Store 1800 Yen

Best gifts for Akechi

Gift Location Price Omni-Vitamins Rocinante Discount Store 4500 Yen Face Beautifier Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 9800 yen Robot Vacuum Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 44000 Yen Silver Bangle Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond 98000 Yen

Best gifts for Haru

Gift Location Price Watercolor Postcard Kichijoji Stationery Store 800 Yen Glass Vase High Sense in the Underground Mall 3200 Yen Truffles Shibuya Station Underground Mall Taisho Store 2800 Yen Flower Basket Shinjuku Flower Shop 2400 Yen

Best gifts for Iwai

Gift Location Price Robot Vacuum Akindo Electronics in Akihabara 44000 Yen Snack Pack Rocinante Discount Store in Shibuya’s Central Street 5800 Yen Silver Bangle Shibuya Underground Mall Tsurukame Diamond 78000 Yen 48-Sided 3D Puzzle Shinjuku General Store 4800 Yen

Best gifts for Chihiya Mifune

Gift Location Price Local Mascot Set Goods Store in Akihabara 3600 Yen Star Mirror Shibuya Underground Mall florist 8000 Yen Flower Basket Shinjuku Flower Shop 2400 Yen

Best gifts for Shinya Oda