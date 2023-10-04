Lies of P Star Fragments Locations

In Lies of P, players cannot summon other players to help them through the different chapters, or even for boss fights. The only thing players can do is summon specters, AI companions, to help them during a fight. To summon specters in Lies of P, players need to use Star Fragments. Here, we will look at where you can find Star Fragments in Lies of P.

How to farm Star Fragments in Lies of P

Before we try to list all the places where you can find, let us look at what are the other ways you can get Star Fragments. You can get Star Fragments in Lies of P by defeating almost all of the mini-bosses and elite enemies.

If you want to farm Star Fragments, the best way to do it is by fighting the elite puppet found to the right of the main hall of Krat City Hall entrance. This is the same puppet that you are required to defeat for the Weeping Woman’s baby puppet side quest.

This one elite puppet will always drop 1x Star Fragment whenever you defeat it, and the run to the puppet is easy, only two basic puppets stand between your Stargazer and the elite puppet.

If you don’t really require Star Fragments that much or are in dire need of one or two Star Fragments, you can also simply purchase them, for a steep price of course. You can purchase Star Fragments from Giangio after you have defeated the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Malum District. Each Star Fragment will cost you 3x Gold Coin Fruits. Honestly, we believe this is a bad trade, but a possible one if you direly need a Star Fragment in Lies of P.

Lies of P Star Fragment locations

With the farming process out of the way, let us look at the places where you can pick Star Fragment as a reward. We will update this list as we discover more Star Fragment locations

