Lies of P Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood Boss Guide

The Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood is one of the most difficult bosses you will come across in Lies of P. You will face him later while exploring the Malum District. He is a cleaver-wielding monster who will do anything to put an end to you. However, with the help of your allies, you can defeat him to end the brotherhood once and for all.

Lies of P Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood Location

You will find Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood when venturing through the Malum District Town Hall in Lies of P. However, reaching your destination takes a lot of effort. You must start off by heading over to the Black Rabbit Brotherhood territory. Furthermore, you will come across the Malum District stargazer. Activate it to move further into the area.

Join the Alliance

After activating the stargazer, you must talk to the Red Fox beside the checkpoint. She is aware of Eldest’s location. Therefore, talk to her and accept her offer. This will allow you to join forces with the Red Fox and the Black Cat to hunt down the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P.

Solve the Riddle

Head west of the area and enter the house on the westernmost corner. Kill the enemies inside, make your way up the staircase, and head east. Exit through the door at the end to come across A Behemoth. Defeat it and move north past the large fireplace in the central part of the area.

Move left and into the small corridor and the entrance at the end. Climb the ladder to a room above, where a telephone is ringing. Attend the call and select “Candle” as your riddle answer.

Find the trader

Please return to the fireplace, but this time the gate to its left will be unlocked. Enter the next area and head upstairs to reach the western part of the area. You will find the “Red Lobster Inn” entrance here. Use it to head inside and find the Malum District Black Market Trader standing at the lounge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Regroup with your Alliance

After talking to the trader, exit the Inn and find the Red Fox and Black Cat praising your dedication to finding the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. Follow the path down the stairs to the east to find a gate leading to the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P.

How to defeat Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P

The Eldest is a beast when it comes to pure raw strength. He focuses on dealing maximum damage using his cleaver throughout the fight. During the fight, he uses three variations of a swing attack. These include an Uppercut, Sideway, and Downward swing attack.

Phase 1

The boss will start the fight by slamming the cleaver onto the ground for the Downward swing attack. You can counter it by blocking it, as it is the best way to prevent the damage caused by it.

Furthermore, during the Uppercut swing attack, the boss will perform a proper uppercut while removing your head. He follows this attack by performing a spin attack as a combo. The best way to counter this attack is by moving sideways since it is a straight attack.

Next up is the last swing attack variation, where the boss swings the clever sideways. This is by far the most effective variation of the swing attack in his arsenal. You can avoid taking the blow by backing away from harm’s way.

Phase 2

The Eldest of the Black Brotherhood in Lies of P will go aerial as he performs a Jump Attack. With this attack, he jumps mid-air while landing alongside his cleaver to deal damage. You can quickly dodge this attack due to the predictive nature of it.

If the fight continues, you will also face the wrath of the charged attack. This is the last move in the Eldest’s arsenal. Usually, he performs these attacks during the last chunk of his health. Therefore, keep a safe distance from him.

To damage him, you must focus on keeping attacking him from while attacking him from the back. The best choice of weapon during this fight is the Bone-Cutting Saw. You can use this weapon alongside the Flamberge item to deal tremendous amounts of damage to the boss. Thus, killing him in the process and ending the eldest of the black rabbit brotherhood boss fight in Lies of P.

Lies of P Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood rewards

After you have managed to defeat the eldest of the black rabbit brotherhood in Lies of P, you will receive the following rewards as dropped items: