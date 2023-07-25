How To Get All Curiosities For Wall Of Memories in Final Fantasy 16

Curiosities in Final Fantasy 16 are unique collectibles that Clive can obtain by completing certain main and side quests. These are then displayed on a Wall of memories inside Clive’s chamber in the Hideaway. There are 22 curiosities, including the six Signboards.

Wall of Memories unlocks during the main quest, “Home, Sweet Home,” after the time skip. None of the Curiosities in FFXVI are missable, and you can get them after finishing the game (just reload your save data to roam through the world of Valisthea freely).

All Curiosities for Wall of Memories in FF16

One of the curiosities is available by default, and you need to find the rest of the 21 to unlock the “For the Hoard” trophy. Here we will tell you details like how to get your hands on them.

Curiosity #1 – The Oath

You can get The Oath after completing “The Crystals’ Curse” main quest, and it is readily available to you when the Wall of Memories unlocks later in Final Fantasy 16.

Curiosity #2 – Ambrosia’s Tack

To get Ambrosia’s Tack curiosity, you must complete “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest. You can get this quest from Martha’s Rest during the main quest, “The Gathering Storm.” This side quest also unlocks Chocobo for you to traverse the land faster.

Curiosity #3 – Briar’s Kiss Signboard

Briar’s Kiss signboard is a reward for completing the “Lines in the Sand II” main quest, which appears in Dhalmekia during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. You must also complete Lines in the Sand I side quest to access the next one.

Curiosity #4 – Charred Sparring Sword

You can get the Charred Sparring Sword curiosity by completing the “More than Words” side quest in FF16. This quest appears during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. However, you need to finish “A Bone to Pick” side quest first as a prerequisite to unlock More than Words.

Curiosity #5 – Cid’s Goblet

You get the Cid’s Goblet as a reward for completing the “Payback” side quest during the main quest, “Out of the Shadows.”

Curiosity #6 – Clayhearth Signboard

To get this curiosity complete the “Duty Undying II” side quest in Final Fantasy 16. This becomes available in Dhalmekia during the “Back to their Origin” main quest and after completing “Duty Undying I” as a prerequisite.

Curiosity #7 – Continental Censer

Continental Censer’s curiosity can be obtained as a reward for completing “An Eye for an Eye” side quest. This quest becomes available during the main quest, “Things Fall Apart.” But to complete it, you must progress to the “Cloak and Dagger” main quest.

Curiosity #8 – Crimson Caravans Signboard

After completing the “Trading Places II” side quest, you will get this signboard in Final Fantasy XVI. This quest appears in Boklad, which you can complete during the “Across the Narrow” main quest. Trading Places I must be completed as it is a prerequisite to unlock the second one.

Curiosity #9 – Guardians Scarf

Guardians Scarf’s curiosity is a reward for finishing a main quest called “Flames of War.”

Curiosity #10 – Hanged Man Signboard

This curiosity is a reward for completing the “For Great Justice II” side quest. This quest becomes available in Sanbreque during the main mission, “Cloak and Dagger.” You must also finish For Great Justice I to unlock the next one.

Curiosity #11 – Martelle’s Apples

Martelle’s Apples are rewarded to you for completing “The Fruits of her Labors” side quest in Final Fantasy 16. This becomes available during the main quest, “The Gathering Storm.”

Curiosity #12 – Martha’s Rest Signboard

Martha’s Rest Signboard is a reward for completing the “Rekindling the Flame II” side quest, which appears in Martha’s Rest during the “Like Father, Like Daughter” main quest. As with the rest of the Signboards, this side quest only unlocks after completing its “Rekindling the Flame I” prerequisite mission.

Curiosity #13 – Medicine Chest

Medicine Chest requires an additional step to unlock after completing the “Tears of Mercy” side quest (becomes available during “A Song of Hope” main quest). You must return to Hideaway and talk to Tarja to receive Medicine Chest for the wall of memories in FF16.

Curiosity #14 – Model Airship

This curiosity is a reward for completing the “Aiming High” side quest during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. However, you must finish the “On Balance” side quest to make the Aiming High side quest appear.

Curiosity #15 – Rusted Battlehelm

You get this Curiosity for completing one of the side quests in FF16. You must complete the side quest “Where there’s a Will.” This side quest becomes available during the “Back to their Origin” main quest.

Curiosity #16 – Scholar’s Bonnet

Scholar’s Bonnet curiosity is a reward for completing “An Inconvenient Truth,” which becomes available during the second last main quest, “Back to their Origin.”

Curiosity #17 – Snow Daisy Garland

You must complete the Priceless side quest in FF16 to get this Curiosity. This side quest becomes available during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. This side quest has another prerequisite quest called “Where there’s a Will,” which must be completed first.

Curiosity #18 – Stolas Quill

You must complete “A Tail to Tell” side quest to obtain Stolas Quill during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. Another thing that needs to be done is to find and complete “An Inconvenient Truth” side quest, a prerequisite for A Tail to Tell.

Curiosity #19 – The Circle of Malius

This curiosity is rewarded to you for completing all the Chronolith Trials in Final Fantasy XVI.

Curiosity #20 – The Trunity Accord

The Trunity Accord is a reward for completing “Three’s Company” side quest, which appears during the “Back to their Origin” main quest.

Curiosity #21 – Veil Signboard

Veil Signboard is a reward for completing the “Under the Management II” side quest in Sanbreque during the “Back to their Origin” main quest. Under the Management I is required as a prerequisite.

Curiosity #22 – Winter Mead

You can get Winter Mead’s curiosity in Final Fantasy 16 by completing the “Silver Lining” main quest, which appears during the “Back to their Origin” main quest in the Hideaway. The “Trial and Error” side quest must be completed first.

These are all the Curiosities you can find in FFXVI to display in Clive’s Chambers.