Final Fantasy 16 The Fruits Of Her Labors Walkthrough

The Fruits of Her Labors side quest in Final Fantasy 16 mainly includes delivering some apples. You have to take the baskets of Apples from the Cormac and deliver them to Cursebreakers. Although The Fruits of Her Labors is an easy side quest, getting eligible to play it is not that simple.

First, you must progress through the storyline to reach The Gathering Storm quest. It is one of the main story quests. After completing the Release sub-quest, the players can avail the opportunity to play The Fruits of Her Labors side quest in FF16.

To do so, you need to head to the Backyard area of the Hideaway region to find Cormac. He is standing beside a large barrel and watching an Apple tree. Upon Interacting, you will learn that Martelle rescued the sampling of this apple plant from the rubble.

The tree has produced fruit for the first time, and Cormac wants to give it to the Cursebreakers for all their hard work for the Hideaway. He asks you to deliver these apples to them. The Fruits of Her Labors side quest will start upon accepting the task in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Fruits of Her Labors in FF16

As mentioned, this is a small side quest mainly involving apple delivery to the Cursebreakers. Both the tree and Cursebreakers are in the same region, so there is not much distance you have to cover. This side quest mainly involves two objectives.

Deliver the apples to the Hideaway’s Cursebreakers

The inventory will receive two apple baskets once the Fruits of Her Labors quest starts. Now move to The Mess area of the Hideaway. Here you can find Fabien on the upper deck. Upon interacting, you need to deliver one apple basket to Fabien and his companion.

After that, another Cursebreaker, Corentin, can be found on the other side of The Mess. Delivering her the other basket will complete the first objective of The Fruits of Her Labors quest in FF16.

Speak with Cormac in the Backyard

The next objective is to visit Cormac back again after delivering the baskets. Visiting him back and interacting with him will complete The Fruits of Her Labors’ side quest in FF16.

The Fruits of Her Labors rewards in Final Fantasy 16

The Fruits of Her Labors side quest rewards include 250 EXP, 600 Ability points, 10 Renowns, and a Martelle’s Apple.