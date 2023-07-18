Final Fantasy 16 All Signboard Locations

Signboards in Final Fantasy 16 are collectibles that are displayed on the Wall of Memories as curiosities. This particular wall can be found inside Clive’s Chamber in the Hideaway after the Time Skip event. Signboards can only be collected as a reward for completing their corresponding side quests after the “Crystal’s Curse” main quest in FF16.

There are 6 Signboards, and finding them all unlocks the “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy. They also count towards 22 curiosities for unlocking the “For the Hoard” trophy in Final Fantasy XVI.

All Signboards in Final Fantasy 16

Below is a detailed list of all the Signboards and how to obtain them by completing their side quests. None of the Signboards are missable, as you can permanently unlock them after completing the game (load your cleared save data to start the game right before the Ultima boss fight).

Signboard # 1 – Hanged Man

Hanged Man Signboard can be obtained by completing the “For Great Justice II” side quest in FF16. This side quest becomes available during the 56th main quest, “Cloak and Dagger,” in Lostwing, Sanbreque. The Great Justice II can only be unlocked after finishing For Great Justice I.

Signboard # 2 – Martha’s Rest

Martha’s Rest Signboard can be earned as a reward for completing the “Rekindling the Flame II” side quest. This side quest becomes available during the 59th main quest, “Like Father, Like Daughter,” in Martha’s Rest location of Kingdom Rosaria. However, Rekindling the Flame must be completed before players attempt the second one.

Signboard # 3 – Crimson Caravans

Players must find and finish the “Trading Places II” side quest to obtain Crimson Caravans Signboard. This quest can be found in the Boklad region of Dhalmekia during the 59th main quest, “Like Father, Like Daughter.” Once again, the Trading Places I side quest is a prerequisite to attempting the second one to obtain this Signboard in Final Fantasy 16.

Signboard # 4 – Briar’s Kiss

Briar’s Kiss Signboard is a reward for completing the “Lines in the Sand II” side quest in the Dalimil Inn region of Dhalmekia. This side quest unlocks during the 67th main quest, “Back to their Origin,” and requires players to complete Lines in the Sand I as a prerequisite.

Signboard # 5 – Clayhearth

The only way to obtain Clayhearth Signboard is to find and finish the “Duty Undying II” side quest in FF16. This side quest becomes available in the Tabor region of Dhalmekia during the 65th main quest, “Back to their Origin.” It also requires Duty Undying I side quest competed as a prerequisite.

Signboard # 6 – Veil

Veil Signboard is a reward for completing the “Under the Management II” side quest in Final Fantasy XVI. This side quest is available in the Northreach region of Sanbreque and can only be accessed during the 67th main quest, “Back to their Origin,” and after completing the Under the Management I side quest.

These are all the Signboards that can be obtained to be displayed in Clive’s Chambers. Follow our guides regarding the corresponding side quests to find these collectibles with little to no trouble.