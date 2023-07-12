Final Fantasy 16 A Song Of Hope Walkthrough 

The A Song of Hope quest in Final Fantasy 16 begins when you reach the Hideaway once you have successfully finished Evenfall.

This quest is about Mid’s Ship, the Enterprise, which is about to sail to follow Barnabas’s Flagship. However, something is missing and Mid doesn’t know what that can be. But she suspects that her father might have. Meanwhile, Clive wants to follow a friend when he returns to the hideaway.

This article will teach you where you need to go in A Song of Hope quest in Final Fantasy 16 and what you need to do.

How to begin A Song of Hope in FF16

To begin the quest in Final Fantasy 16, make your way toward the Hideaway after finishing Evenfall. This quest begins automatically.

How to complete A Song of Hope in FF16

In the As Song of Hope quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will need to finish some objectives. You’ll talk to Otto, then look for a few things, and finally fight a bunch of enemies.

Talk with Otto

Have a conversation with Otto who can be found near the hunt board. Talking with him gives you another quest of Like Father, Like Daughter.

He will ask you about other people and you answer it. Now, he will tell you that all the leftover writings of Cid’s have been given to Mid. Now, you need to find Mid’s Workshop.

Seeking Missing Piece

As you entered Mid’s Workshop, you will some books placed on the left side. You will also notice a statue placed on the shelf.

Now go back to Otto and tell him what you saw. Make your way to the orchestrion and a cut scene will be played. Interact with it to finish this objective.

After the interaction, you will see a cut scene and a new Blacksmith’s Blues III quest will begin.

Go back to the Ironworks

Open the world map and return to the Ironworks. Once you reach there, a cut scene will play. Mid’s Ship, The Enterprise is about to leave and chase Barnabas’s Flagship. Before departure, a wave of enemies will show up and attack the place.

You have to kill all of these enemies to continue your quest after which another cut scene will be played. After the cutscene, you will encounter illusions of the Sleipnir boss that you slayed down in the previous quest of Evenfall.

You will be attacked by multiple illusions at once. You have to defeat them and a cut scene will be played again leading you to end the quest of A Song of Hope in Final Fantasy 16.

A Song of Hope rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, you won’t get any official rewards for finishing the quest in Final Fantasy 16.