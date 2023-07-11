Final Fantasy 16 More Than Words Walkthrough

More Than Words is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 in which you have to find out about the unusual behavior of Torgal.

He will be sitting on the rear deck, looking out in the distance and whimpering. You will be given this quest by the letter from Charon.

This side-quest is available only after you have started the main quest named Back to their Origin. Here is how you can start and finish More Than Words quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start More than Words in FF16

While you are playing through Back to their Origin quest in Final Fantasy 16, go to Clive’s Quarters at the Hideout. Approach the desk and read the letters. You need to read the one called “In a Mood” to start this quest.

How to complete More than Words in FF16

After you have read the letter from Charon, you will be tasked to head towards Torgal and talk to him.

Ask about the bracelet and Charon will come up from behind to join you. He will tell you that Torgal was given the bracelet by Cid when he brought him home.

Talk to Torgal

The reason why Torgal has the iron bracelet was to stop him from gnawing on his leg. It has been hard for it to be separated from its group.

When you sit down to remove the bracelet, the hound growls and stops you from doing that. He misses his previous master Cid like all the others. When you ask Torgal if it wants to go somewhere, the hound barks and starts to go.

Follow Torgal

You will now need to follow Torgal inside Hideaway. When you find it and talk to it, you will find out that the hound wants to go to Rosaria.

To head towards Rosaria, you will need to fast travel to Port Isolde. It is to the west of Hideaway. You will need to head for the dock outside the port. This dock will have the boat which you will use to go to the island.

Head to the Island

When you reach the boat and are preparing to board it, Joshua will refuse to come. You and Torgal will be the only ones to go to the island. You will need to go through the woods and towards the rookery.

When you reach there, you will start to remember when you were young and used to come up here with Torgal. It will also bring up the sword you had lost when you were little and you thank Torgal for that.

When you get out of the rookery, Torgal insists that you follow it. It will take you up a cliff and look for the castle and the water under it. This is where Clive and Torgal agree to go home and the quest is completed.

More than Words rewards in Final Fantasy 16

When you have completed the quest More than Words, you will be rewarded with the following items.