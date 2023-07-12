Final Fantasy 16 Cloak And Dagger Walkthrough

The quest of Cloak and Dagger can be started once you completed Things Fall Apart in Final Fantasy 16. This quest has you save the Free Cities from an Akashic attack. These enemies will have attacked Clive’s friends including Mid, Gav, and Byron. This incident happened when they were working on the Enterprise ship. Clive wants to rescue all of his friends.

Here is how you can complete Cloak and Dagger quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to start Cloak and Dagger in FF16

You need to make your way toward the location of Dalimil Inn situated in the region of Dhalmekia. Once you reach there, you will need to talk with L’ubor and the quest will be started.

How to complete Cloak and Dagger in FF16

The Cloak and Dagger quest in Final Fantasy 16 has a few objectives. We have mentioned them below for easier reference.

Go to Tabor

As you conclude the last quest Things Fall Apart, you need to make your towards south to reach the Krozjit Echoes. Once you reach there, you need to direct yourself to the south to go to Tabor.

Once you arrive, you will see a house on the right side. Enter it and watch the cutscenes.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Go to the Free Cities of Kanver

As the cutscenes finish, exit the house and make your way to the southeast. This leads to the Gilded Path Obelisk and leads to the Free Cities of Kanver.

This town will have two new quests which are not necessary to complete in order to complete Cloak and Dagger. So, it is your decision whether you want to finish them or not. These two additional quests are named Skin Trade and Carved in Stone.

On your way to Kanver, you will confront many Orcs Warlords. They look intimidating but are easy to bring down. You will not face any hurdles in defeating them. Now you continue on your path and a cutscene will play out.

Enter into the Free Cities of Kanver

Upon finishing the cutscene, the world map will be opened, and you will get access to fast travel to the Free Cities of Kanver and leading you to another quest called Evenfall. At this point, the Cloak and Dagger quest in Final Fantasy 16 will come to an end.

Cloak and Dagger rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Unfortunately, upon the completion of the quest, you will get no rewards in Final Fantasy 16.