Aiming High in Final Fantasy 16, in another sidequest, you can begin in Cid’s Hideway The quest revolves around a child named Mid, who isn’t doing well after returning from Stonhyrr. As you speak with Hideway children, including Josselin, after their return from Stonhyrr, they will ask you to help Mid, who isn’t well after their return. Thus, as soon as you speak to children, the quest begins.

You will also fight Desert Tor during this quest in FF16. Once you have defeated it, you can return to Mid, give her items, and complete the quest.

Final Fantasy 16 Aiming High walkthrough

As the quest begins, you must go to the dungeon where Mid is located. Once you are in the dungeon, go to Mid’s downstairs workshop and speak to her. Now go to the Mess area. Here you need to interact with Ronan.

Then after this, search for oil. You will find two oil crates in Auldhyl Docks towards its western side. Now, you must return to Mid’s Dungeon, but before this, you must first encounter Desert Tor in Final Fantasy 16. He is located on the southwestern side of Uld Bidza in Corava, fight and defeat it.

Once you have defeated Desert Tor, return to the dungeon, where you initially talked with Mid, and give Mid her items. Once you have helped Mid, go back to the children in Hideaway, and speak to them. Head to Mid again to complete this side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Aiming High rewards

Here are the rewards for the Aiming High side quest in FF16:

