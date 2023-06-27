Final Fantasy 16 An Inconvenient Truth Walkthrough

An Inconvenient Truth is a side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that you can get during the main quest, Back to Their Origin. You can take this quest to get an item for the Wall of Memories in FF16. This is Clive Rosfield’s collection of old mementos and his progress through the game.

You can get An Inconvenient Truth side quest from the Hideaway. Go to Clive’s Chambers and pick up the letter “In Search of a Lost Tome” on his Reading Table. Read this letter and accept it to start the side quest.

How to complete An Inconvenient Truth in Final Fantasy 16

After starting the quest, the first thing that you need to do is visit Vivian. She will ask you to locate a copy of From the Distance, which is a tome that motivated her to be a scholar. When the conversation ends, talk to Harpocrates, who knows about the book’s location. He will give you a ping on your map, leading you to Garnick.

You can reach Garnick by traveling to Vidargraes using the fast travel option on your map. Continue heading towards the mark. However, you must fight the Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16 if you haven’t already fought him. Avoiding this fight can cause you a little detour.

Upon arrival, go inside the marked house. You will find the book in the corner of the bookshelves. There will be other interactable items, so make sure you examine them as well. In short, give the house a comprehensive search.

Pick up the book and leave the house. A cutscene will be played, followed by a fight with bandits in Final Fantasy 16. Unleash yourself on them, focusing on the Inquisitor. Once he is defeated, the rest will be mere child’s play at this stage.

Return the book to Vivian in The Hideaway, and An Inconvenient Truth quest in FF16 will be completed.

Rewards

This quest will give you a Scholar’s Bonnet and other items, such as XP in Final Fantasy 16.