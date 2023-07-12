Final Fantasy 16 White-Winged Wonder Walkthrough

This wild Chocobo hunt can be picked up at the stable at Martha’s Rest. The White-Winged Wonder in Final Fantasy 16 becomes available during the main quest, The Gathering Storm. To pick up this side quest, you can go to Rowan, the Traveling Trader.

Interact with him to watch a cutscene where Rowan explains that a flock of noble Chocobos and their leader, “Whiteheart,” is attacked by a group of Bandits. A prompt will appear on the screen, allowing you to accept or walk away from this side quest.

Accept the White-Winged Wonder quest in FF16 to unlock Ambrosia so you can use the mount and reach your destination much faster. Jill will be available alongside you to assist in battle.

How to complete White-Winged Wonder in FF16

After accepting this side quest, another cutscene will begin where Rowan gives a general heading direction. After the cutscene ends, follow the path to the marked area in the marshes. It will lead you to a small pond where another cutscene will begin.

Find the hunted Chocobo

After the cutscene ends, go on the dirt trail to the left of the pond. Follow the marker, and you will reach Ambrosia, surrounded by poachers in Final Fantasy 16. A cutscene will begin again. Watch this cutscene, and after it ends, the battle will begin.

Defeat the bandits

The first enemies will be pretty easier to take down. New enemies will approach in the form of Harrier Hounds. After them, another enemy will appear in the form of Huntsman. This will be an Elite and require a series of attacks and combos to take down.

Stay out of the way of the trajectory of its Wooden Hammer, as it can hit hard. Once all enemies are defeated in the Final Fantasy 16 White-Winged Wonder quest, you will get the following Spoils:

48 EXP

24 Skill Points

120 Gill

12 Steelsilk

1 Gill Bug

After the fight, another cutscene will appear where Whiteheart will recognize its master. This cutscene is pretty emotional, so watch it briefly. After it ends, Ambrosia will be unlocked and can be called upon during traveling.

White-Winged Wonder rewards in Final Fantasy 16

You will also receive the following loot, and the quest will be marked complete;