Final Fantasy 16 The Flames of War Walkthrough 

The Flames of War is a very combat-intensive quest in Final Fantasy 16. Martha’s Rest will be under attack from hordes of Akashic Beasts.

The hired steel will attempt to make a defense but can only do so much against the tide of enemies. It will be up to Clive and Jill to assist the defenders at the Fallen Gate to hold back the attackers before everything is overrun.

The task is a tough one but it can be done. To help you, we will be telling you how you can complete The Flames of War quest in FF16.

How to complete The Flames of War in FF16

You will start The Flames of War quest as you play through the Things Fall Apart quest. You need to reach Martha’s Rest where the quest will take place. Here is what you will need to do to complete this quest.

Reach the Fallen Gate

As you arrive at Martha’s Rest, make your way to the Golden Stables. You will learn the town’s condition where several akashic beasts have been seen.

Martha will ask for your help in defending the town against these beasts. To do that, you need to head to the Fallen Gate.

Defeat Akashic Monsters

Leave the Tavern to find a bridge where you will need to go. You will spot several of the injured soldiers beset by Akashic monsters on the way. You will confront two waves; the first one will have Horde Wolfs and Akashic Thistles.

The second wave consists of monsters known as Akashic Vultures and Recluse Spiders. Always try to clear the Vultures with the help of Garuda’s Deadly Embrace.

You will avoid their projectile attacks this way. You’ll also need to take out a number of Recluse Spiders along the way too.

Upon successfully bringing down the monsters in the first and second waves, you will get the following things:

300 XP

160 Gil

35 Ability Points

30 Magicked Ash

15 Wyrrite

Speak with Soldiers

Once you have dealt with the waves of enemies, talk to the soldiers present on the location. As you are having a conversation, and you speak about Martha, an injured soldier will approach. He will inform you that the rest of the soldiers are heading to the elevator.

Bring down the Elevator

From the tavern, take a right and you will see the elevator. Move down the elevator and Wade will join you to lend a hand.

Here, two waves of monsters will come at you. The first wave will consist of Horde Adamantoise and Horde Crabs. Defeat the Horde crabs before moving to Adamantoise.

As you bring down the Adamantoise’s health, the second wave will begin. The second wave monsters will consist of numerous Akashic Claw. Take them out quickly and then focus on the Adamantoise.

You will get the following loot for taking out the first horde in The Flames of War quest in Final Fantasy 16:

300 XP

370 Gil

25 Magicked Ash

12 Sharp Fangs

78 Ability Points

Go to Eastpool

Now make your way to Eastpool to defeat the second Akashic Horde in The Flames of War quest in Final Fantasy 16. Go to the bridge at Martha’s Rest and proceed straight to find the second horde of enemies.

The first wave of enemies will have you face Akashic Dragonets and Horde Goblins. The right strategy is to bring down the Dragonets first and then focus on Goblins. As you have killed both, a new wave will begin consisting Akashic Chocobos.

Take them out and then the third wave will begin. The third wave has multiple Akashic Thistles and an Akashic Plague. The good news is Wade will be there to lend a hand. Focus on the Plague after killing the Thistles.

You will get the following loot for defeating all 3 waves:

40 Gill

350 XP

20 Magicked Ash

4 Steelsilk

80 Ability Points

4 Sharp Fangs

Return to Martha’s Rest

Now, you have to go back to Martha’s Rest. Once you reach there, Martha will thank you and here the quest of The Flames of War comes to an end.

The Flames of War rewards in Final Fantasy 16

Upon successfully defeating all the monsters at different stages of The Flame of War quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will get the following things which are mentioned below.