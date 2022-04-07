How to Get Radagon’s Soreseal in Elden Ring

There are eight Legendary Talisman in Elden Ring, each providing you with amazing buffs and special effects. This guide will teach you How to Get Legendary Radagon’s Soreseal in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Radagon’s Soreseal Talisman

The general purpose of a Talisman is to boost your performance when fighting in Elden Ring, allowing you to survive longer when going up against your toughest challenges.

Since the challenges you’ll face are hard, finding the Legendary Talisman in Elden Ring is even harder. You’ll find them later on in the game, and when most are hard to find, there are still a few that can be found easily compared to others.

One such legendary Talisman is the Radagon’s Soreseal. This Talisman is used to increase your attributes by adding 5% vigor, endurance, strength, and dexterity. However, at the cost of +15% damage received.

Where is Radagon’s Soreseal Located in Elden Ring

To find this Legendary Talisman, you must start your journey from the Fort Faroth Site of Grace, in Caelid. After passing the bats and harpies, you can head inside the fort from the stairs on the front side.

Once inside, head left to find a ladder inside a room. You must jump down from here, onto the rooftop below the tower, and head southwest into the second hole on the floor, just past the first one.

At this point, you must head northeast while making sure not to run into the rats on the left, found behind the boxes. Next up is jumping onto the platform, where you’ll encounter two more rats.

Go past the two rats, and move down the ladder into the dead-end where you’ll find the Radagon’s Soreseal. This is one of the most effective Talismans in the game, but note that the increased damage consumption can prove troublesome if you face enemies that have powerful attacks.