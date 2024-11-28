How To Get The Red-Feathered Branchsword In Elden Ring

A talisman used in ancient death rituals, the Red-Feathered Branchsword strengthens your heart near death and makes you fiercer in the Elden Ring. This ominous-looking Talisman increases your attack power by 20% when your HP is below 20%.

Red-Feathered Branchsword is a talisman for daredevils who love to live dangerously close to death. In this guide, we will help you acquire this missable item and how you can utilize it to its full potential.

Red-Feathered Branchsword Location

Red-Feathered Branchsword can only be obtained after defeating the Deathbird boss in Liurnia of the Lakes. It is directly northeast of the Scenic Isle Site of Grace, near the massive telescope icon on the map.

FYI This is the first area you will visit as soon as you leave Stormveil Castle.

However, this Deathbird only appears at night and most players will miss it because of this reason. Rest at the scenic isle site of grace and forward the time to night.

This is a very difficult boss fight if you are under-leveled. Use the Torrent to create some distance and avoid incoming attacks. We strictly recommend against tanking the attacks, especially the beak peck, as it will drain all your stamina and leave you stunned.

Once the Deathbird mini-boss is defeated, it will drop the Red-Feathered Branchsword talisman.

Red-Feathered Branchsword Stats. Is it Good?

Red-Feathered Branchsword weighs only 1.4 and massively boosts your attack power. As soon as your HP goes below 20%, you gain a 20% boost to your attack power.

This talisman is a must-have for kamikaze builds. It goes extremely well with Bleed builds with the Lord of Blood’s Exultation talisman. Use Seppuku to inflict Blood Loss upon yourself.

Wear the White mask, and you will gain around a 50% increase in your attack power for the next 20 seconds as soon as your HP hits below 20%. This is a massive gain, especially during PvP matches and bosses that you need to take down swiftly.