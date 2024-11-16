How To Get Golden Vow Incantation In Elden Ring

Golden Vow is a golden order incantation in the Elden Ring. Crafted by royal servants of Marika and handed over to Knights, this spell increases both the offense and defense of the caster.

In this guide, we will help you locate Golden Vow and how you can use it effectively with other stat-boosting items.

Golden Vow Location

The Golden Vow spell can be obtained from the Corpse-Stench Shack in the Mt Gelmir region. This late-game area can be accessed from the Altus Plateau.

You can reach the Altus Plateau by either finding both pieces of the Dectus Medallion or by going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. Once you reach the Altus Plateau, follow the main path until you reach the Bridge of Iniquity site of grace.

FYI This spell is different from the Golden Vow consumable that you can craft after finding its recipe in Shadow of the Erdtree.

This place is to the northeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus. You will notice a village being overrun by Abductor Virgins and rabid dogs. Go through the village until you reach the Corpse-Stench Shack.

Interact with the dead body there to obtain the Golden Vow incantation.

Golden Vow Stats and Requirements

Golden Vow is a faith-based incantation that requires 25 Faith and 1 slot to cast.

This spell cost 47 FP and 50 Stamina. Its effect is enhanced with Erdtree Seal.

This spell increases your attacks by 15% for the next 80 seconds and damage negation by 10%. You can stack it with Flame, Grant me Strength, and Howl of Shabriri for additional damage to the enemies.

Golden Vow is one of the best defensive spells in Elden Ring. You can use it with Boiled Crab to massively increase your damage negation and take on difficult bosses and mobs without any hesitation.