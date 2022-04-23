The Axe Talisman is an Elden Ring accessory that increases the damage output of charged strikes by 10%. This talisman can boost the charged attack strength of any weapon, not only axes. Charged Spell attacks from magical weaponry are excluded from this effect. The following guide will show you how to get the Axe Talisman in Elden Ring.

Where To Find Axe Talisman In Elden Ring

You can find the Axe Talisman in East Limgrave’s Mistwood Ruins. Head east from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace at the Gatefront Ruins. Then follow the road to the Third Church of Marika after crossing a tiny footbridge.

After that, make your way south towards the Mistwood forest. You’ll find the Mistwood Ruins after travelling through the area’s Map Fragment. A Lesser Runebear guards the entrance to this cave, which is encircled by many Trina Lilies.

The effective method for fighting with this mob is to stay near to its side and hind legs, as it mostly employs frontal strikes. However, avoid becoming trapped in a corner, since its huge body has the capacity to trap players in a limited space.

The Axe Talisman is kept in a chest in the basement, and it will awaken the bear if you approach it. Instead, divert the enemy’s attention away from the entrance and head towards the basement to obtain the talisman.

Take note that the bear will not be able to follow you inside the cage due to its large size. If you’re visiting the Mistwood Ruins at a low level, you should avoid fighting the Runebear since it is not worth the time or effort.

The Axe Talisman enhances your charge attacks to deal 10 percent more damage. These attacks need to be charged by holding the strong attack input key until release.

The talisman, however, does not affect bows or other skills that just simply refer to a charge instead of incorporating charging mechanics.