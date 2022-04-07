How to Get and Use Flame, Grant Me Strength in Elden Ring

Flame, Grant Me Strength is an incantation in Elden Ring that gives players the ability to raise their physical and fire-affinity attack powers. The following guide will show you how to find and use the Flame, Grant Me Strength incantation in Elden Ring.

How to Find Flame, Grant Me Strength in Elden Ring

Flame, Grant Me Strength can be acquired fairly early in the game. Head to Fort Gael in the southeastern region of Caelid. Heading south from the Site of Grace at Rotview Balcony will take you to the location of the incantation.

To get to Rotview Balcony, travel west from the Limgrave’s Summonwater Village Outskirts. After getting to the Rotview Balcony, travel south to the site of grace in Fort Gael North.

The way to the fort is heavily guarded and it is recommended to be mounted while traveling. Deal or leave the enemies on the way, whichever suits you best.

How to Use Flame, Grant Me Strength in Elden Ring

Stacked with Golden Vow; Flame, Grant Me Strength will grant 35% more physical attack power for thirty seconds. The spell’s combination with Golden Vow makes it very useful while fighting bosses with huge HPs.

Take note that it cannot be stacked with Bloodboil Aromatic, Ironjar Aromatic, Drangonbolt Blessing, Vyke’s Drangonbolt, and Black Flame’s Protection for the reason they override each other.

In order to cast the incantation, players will have to spend 15 faith points alongside 28 FPs for a two-second cast window. The incantation costs 16 points of stamina and lasts for 30 seconds. The spell gives a 20% boost to physical and fire attacks in PVE while giving a 15% boost to the same in PVP.