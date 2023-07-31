Diablo 4 Bone Spirit Necromancer Build Guide

The Bone Spirit Necromancer build is so powerful that you can use it to eliminate even the most formidable enemies with a single hit in Diablo 4. This build will make you the deadliest Necromancer player in the game.

The inclusion of Bone Spirit means having the skill with the most extensive damage multiplier as Necromancer. This will take your critical strike chance to a whopping 100 percent during combat.

Even the only drawback this build has is the limited attack radius is overcome by making the correct skill selection from the Necromancer skill tree. With those skills, you can pull your enemies into one location before unleashing your attacks to wipe them out.

This is an end-game build so you’ll have many gear, utility skills, and Paragon board options. Moreover, you will find tons of similarities between the Bone Spirit build, and Bone Spear Necromancer build in D4. It also is quite similar to the Infinimist Necromancer build and you just have to change one or two skills to transition into the Bone Spear build.

So all these builds provide you with some serious damage and cater to different situations in Diablo 4.

Skill Tree Distribution

The first step to creating the Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4 is selecting the required skills. With the allocation of these skills, you can quickly move past most obstacles and clear nightmare dungeons with ease.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will have tons of flexibility in several aspects of this build, making the Bone Spirit Necromancer build very efficient during several scenarios in D4.

Moreover, the skill distribution will make your character powerful on both ends: offensively and defensively. Additionally, you will have enough AoE damage to clear hoards of enemies in Diablo 4.

We have mentioned the active skills, passives, and modifiers below that you should follow to create the highest damaging endgame Bone Spirit Necromancer build in D4.

Reap (1/5) Enhanced Reap Acolyte’s Reap

Unliving Legacy (3/3)

Hewed Flesh (3/3)

Blood Mist (1/5)

Corpse Explosion (1/5 ) Enhanced Corpse Explosion Blighted Corpse Explosion

) Grim Harvest (3/3)

Fueled by Death (2/3)

Decrepify (1/5) Enhanced Decrepify Abhorrent Decrepify

Death’s Embrace (3/3)

Corpse Tendrils (5/5) Enhanced Corpse Tendrils Plague Corpse Tendrils

Bone Spirit (5/5) Enhanced Bone Spirit Dreadful Bone Spirit

Reaper’s Pursuit (1/3)

Crippling Darkness (1/3)

Serration (3/3)

Compound Fracture (1/3)

Evulsion (3/3)

Rapid Ossification (1/3)

Bone Storm Prime Bone Storm Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone (3/3)

Memento Mori (3/3)

Inspiring Leader (3/3)

Ossified Essence

Unlock Order

In this build, we are going to be utilizing all the active skills to inflict damage on our enemies in Diablo 4. So we will need to invest skills points in all these skills from the start to build the perfect Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

Reap is the basic skill to generate essence in this build. The essence is a critical factor for this build. This skill will allow you to generate enough essence during Dire situations to spam your other active skills in D4. The modifier of Reap allows you to generate Corpses crucial for the Corpse Tendrils skill.

Our primary damage comes from the Bone Spirit skill. The skill consumes all the essence and deals massive damage to the surrounding foes. You will be going all in with this skill, and you can stack your critical strike chance to 100 percent.

Corpse Explosion is a very handy skill that you can use without any resources. With the use of its Blighted modifier, you can inflict shadow damage over a period in a specific radius. Moreover, it provides you with the window to recharge your essence so you can go all in again with your Bone Spirit skill.

The Bone Spirit Necromancer build is incomplete without the Corpse Tendrils in Diablo 4. Having CC in the game is the best skill, as you can stun and apply Vulnerable on the enemies through this skill. This skill is used in this build to pull enemies into a single location so you can use the Bone Spirit to damage all the enemies.

We added Blood Mist in this build to become Immune and raise up your defenses. The immunity helps you survive the boss fights as the end-game gets more challenging. So it’s good to have such a skill in our build.

Lastly, the Bone Storm allows you to stack the critical strike chance and reduces damage taken during the fights. This skill is a must-have on our Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4. With this skill, you can bring out the total damage output of Bone Spirit.

Book of the Dead

In our Bone Spirit Necromancer build, there is no room for summoning the minions from the Book of the dead in Diablo 4. You need to sacrifice all three types to gain passive bonuses, as there’s not a single slot free on our skill bar in this build.

So for the Skeletal Warriors, we are going with the defenders so we can gain non-physical resistance upon their sacrifice. We need essence in this build, so for the Skeletal Mages, go with Shadow and sacrifice them to increase your maximum essence.

For Golems, Iron is perfect as you will get a boost in your critical strike chance, making our Bone Spirit Necromancer build much more potent in Diablo 4.

Gameplay and Skill Rotations

You must initiate your fight using Reap against the closest enemies. This will help you generate corpses. Follow up with Corpse Tendrils and use it on the generated corpses. Here you have you use the Evade skill so you get into a secure position before pulling all the enemies into a single place.

Now is the time to bring in the Bone Spirit and kill all the enemies. If the enemies survive your attack, you can use the other skills to continue dealing damage.

Make use of Corpse Explosion to restore your essence and move through the area of corruption to damage the enemies over time. You can spam the Bone Spirit as soon as your essence fills, and do not wait for Corpse Tendrils cooldown to wear off.

If you are sure some enemies can survive your attack, cast Bone Storm on them. The skill will increase your critical strike chance. The damage reduction will help you survive longer in the battles.

Moreover, if the situation becomes tough, active Blood Mist to catch a breath. This is also a good skill to reposition yourself.

Gems, Stats, and Modifiers

Our D4 Bone Spirit Necromancer improves further as you add emeralds to your weapons. You can upgrade your gems into stronger versions by visiting Jeweler in Diablo 4.

You have several options regarding the boots, gloves, chest armor, and helmet in D4. Choose them according to the scenario of the combats so you can outperform all the enemies.

Rubies provide you with increased health, but after level 60, you will be clearing nightmare dungeons at the World Tier 4 difficulty. So, having Topaz for damage reductions makes more sense in our Bone Spirit Necromancer build in D4.

Gear Gem Effects Armor Royal Topaz You receive reduce damaged while control-impaired. Jewelry Royal Skull Increases your maximum armor. Weapon Royal Sapphire Increases critical strike damage to CC enemies.

Stat Upgrade Choice

In the D4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build, you must invest most in your Intelligence stat. It improves your skill damage and provides resistance against all kinds of elemental damage.

Secondly, Dexterity is preferred; with this core stat, you receive a boost in your dodge chances and critical strike. You must add some points to Willpower to improve your healing and resource generation.

The generation of essence is critical for our Bone Spirit Necromancer build, so improved Willpower will boost your combat potential.

Intelligence Dexterity Willpower

In this build, we need to prioritize gear that will provide the highest critical strike damage and essence generation in Diablo 4. For this, you need to look for the affixes and modifiers to select the proper set of gear.

Modifier Choice

You need to select modifiers on your gear to increase the damage output. This is important since this Necromancer build is all about eliminating enemies with as few strikes as possible. Moreover, you should select modifiers that boost damage output on CC enemies. Because our primary active skills are all about CC-ing in Diablo 4. So see below the best modifiers for our D4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build.

Increase critical strike damage Increase critical strike chance Increase damage to crowd-controlled enemies Increase damage to slowed enemies Increase essence generation or capacity Increase Vulnerable damage

Legendary Aspects

You will need to select a variety of Legendary Aspects from the Codex of Power and obtain some through extraction by visiting the Occultist in Diablo 4. So we will now go over the best Necromancer aspects that will help you essence generation and improve the critical strike damage against every enemy.

We will start with the legendary aspects you can use from Codex of Power in this Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4. Start by choosing the Resource Aspect of the Umbral, as it restores your primary resources when you put the enemies under crowd control. This is crucial to generate essence during the battle.

The Offensive Aspect of Grasping Veins is another legendary aspect you should use with the Corpse Tendrils skill. The aspect improves your critical strike chance and damage against the enemies affected by the Corpse Tendrils ability. We will use this active skill frequently in this build, so having this aspect is crucial to inflict massive damage.

Lastly, we need higher mobility to reposition during the battle, so the Wind Striker Mobility Aspect is perfect.

You should also opt for the Offensive Aspect of Swelling Curse to improve your primary damage to the next level in Diablo 4. This aspect will scale your primary damage from the Bone Spirit skill, helping you eliminate enemies with ease.

Some fights will last longer, so you need help applying CC on the enemies. So, for this reason, having the Smithing Offensive Aspect will improve your CC application and increases your damage output in a long fight.

Moreover, our build relies on the Offensive Aspect of Serration, so this build will have much more damage output through the key passive skills. All these legendary aspects are crucial to the success of our Bone Spirit Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

Unique Items

The unique items are rare and powerful in Diablo 4. These items will make your D4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build much more robust. With the best Necromancer unique items, you can cover several aspects of the battles.

Deathless Visage (helm)

It is a unique helm that improves critical strike damage and makes the all-bone skills much more deadly in Diablo 4. You can use this item with the Bone Spirit build to farm dungeons to get maximum rewards.

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass (armor)

This unique armor piece boosts your armor points by a hefty number in Diablo 4. With this armor, you can spawn Bone Spirits by collecting the blood orbs from the ground, making you a walking bomb.

With this item, you can deal much more AOE damage without worrying about incoming damage. These features make it a must-have with our Necromancer build.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

You can make your Necromancer Bone Spirit build overpowered by completing the Paragon Boards in Diablo 4. The process starts after you hit level 50 in D4, so you have to wait till the late game to benefit from this feature.

It is always suggested to go through the shortest route to find the desired Glyph Sockt and Rare Node. With this information, let us see the Paragon Board for our Bone Spirit build in Diablo 4.

Starting Board

Glyph: Territorial

Board #2

Glyph: Gravekeeper

Board Attachment Gate: Flesh-Eater

Board #3

Glyph: Exploit

Board Attachment Gate: Bone Graft

Board #4

Glyph: Control

Board Attachment Gate: Scent of Death

You should follow a specific order to level up the Glyphs in Diablo 4. Start with Territorial, and move through Gravekeeper, Exploit, and, in the end, Control. You should have the same order even after hitting level 15.

Elixir and Incense

You can go with Precision Elixir or the Elixir of Cruelty to improve your critical strike chance and damage in Diablo 4.

With Precision Elixir, your critical strike damage is improved by 20 percent, and the other elixir boosts your critical strike chance by 15. So both these elixirs can become a part of our D4 Bone Spirit Necromancer build.

However, you can only activate one elixir at a time, so the choice is all yours in this regard and can be decided by looking at the situation.

For Incences, you can go with Reddamine Buzz to increase your maximum life or with the Song of the Mountain to receive reduced damage from the enemies. You can also boost your damage and survivability by equipping the Sage’s Whisper Incense in D4.