Diablo 4 Infinimist Necromancer Build Guide

The Infinimist Necromancer build, also known as the Corpse Explosion Necromancer build, allows you to explode corpses on the battlefield to damage your enemies over time in Diablo 4.

This build also boasts a high survival rate, unleashes significant AoE shadow damage, and improves your critical strike burst damage. This build is one of the best Necromancer builds when it comes to clearing the nightmare dungeons.

You can optimize this build for better speeds and single-target damage. The build also has some remarkable similarities with the Bone Spear Necromancer build. You can easily respec the Infinimist build to that build if you get tired of playing the other build.

Skill Tree Distribution

This flexibility is the primary benefit of the Infinimist Necromancer build, making it very easy to level up. You can select the primary Exploding Shadow Mist skills from the Necromancer skill tree and bring out the build to justify your selection.

We have given below the active skills, passives, and modifiers that you should select to make an impactful endgame Infinimist Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

Reap (1/5) Enhanced Reap Acolyte’s Reap

Hewed Flesh (3/3)

Blood Mist (5/5) Enhanced Blood Mist Ghastly Blood Mist

Corpse Explosion (5/5 ) Enhanced Corpse Explosion Blighted Corpse Explosion

) Grim Harvest (1/3)

Fueled by Death (3/3)

Decrepify (1/5) Enhanced Decrepify Abhorrent Decrepify

Death’s Embrace (3/3)

Amplify Damage (3/3)

Corpse Tendrils (1/5) Enhanced Corpse Tendrils Plague Corpse Tendrils

Reaper’s Pursuit (1/3)

Crippling Darkness (1/3)

Terror (3/3)

Gloom (3/3)

Necrotic Carapace (3/3)

Bone Storm Prime Bone Storm Supreme Bone Storm

Stand Alone (3/3)

Memento Mori (3/3)

Shadowblight

Unlock Order

You need to invest your initial skill points in the five active skills during the first 25 levels. You can upgrade them further in any order you like, but you should select all 5 in any case.

Reap is your basic skill, and it allows you to generate corpses on the battlefield. You also get some damage reduction while equipping this skill. However, we have only invested one point because our focus is on dealing higher damage during the endgame where this skill lacks. But if you want to max it out for high damage reduction and more corpses, you can do it easily.

Instead, we’ll be focusing on Bone Storm. The skill improves your survivability while providing excellent shadow damage in Diablo 4. The Bone Storm is a great skill you can use with any Necromancer build. It will provide you cover against the incoming damage.

Thirdly, we’ll be focusing on the Blood Mist which is a crucial skill Necromancers can use to become immune for several seconds. You can use this period to regain health by damaging the enemies.

Decrepify is a skill that reduces the cooldown on your skills through the Crowd Control effect. You can spam your skill more frequently without dealing with lengthy cooldowns. With this effect, your Lucky Hit procs will also improve.

You can also combine the Corpse Tendrils skills with Decrepify to slow down your enemies. The combination of these skills ensures that your enemies get stunned and are damaged when corpses explode.

The MVP of this build is the Shadowblight passive. It highly improves your damage if you are inflicting shadow damage on your enemies. Not only is your damage improved, but you also get more critical strike hits on the enemies.

Book of the Dead

We will sacrifice all the minion types to gain passive bonuses to improve our standing on the battlefield in the Book of the Dead

You can sacrifice the Skeletal Warriors- Skirmishers to gain a critical strike chance for the Infinimist Necromancer build in Diablo 4. With the sacrifice of Skeletal Mages- Cold, you improve your damage against Vulnerable enemies. Moreover, sacrificing Golem-Iron boosts your critical strike damage.

Gameplay and Skill Rotations

Start the combat using the Decrepify skill, releasing a curse on a hoard of enemies. The CC effect will slow down your enemies, and you can position yourself better.

Then use Blood Mist to generate corpses and apply the Shadow damage on the cursed enemies. The shadow damage will help you stack Shadowblight procs, which can reduce cooldown.

Now bring the Corpse Tendrils to stun and pull your enemies into your desired area. The skill comes with a long-range, so you can easily pull enemies from far away. Moreover, try to use the skill on the corpses generated through Blood Mist.

Now rotate your skills and re-engage your enemies using another Decrepify. Follow it up with Blood Mist, manually cast the Corpse Explosion, and reuse Decrepify. This rotation will ensure a healthy supply of corpses that you can use.

You can follow the rotation with your Bone Storm skill to generate more Shadow Damage procs. This will improve your critical strike chance and the active barrier will protect you against incoming damage.

Lastly, you can make use of Reap on bosses every few seconds to generate corpses. You can target to deal blight damage to the surroundings.

The most crucial thing in this damage rotation is to keep an eye on the situation so you can recast the skills like the Blood Mist, Corpsed Tendrils, and Bone Storm at the right time using the Diablo 4 Infinimist Necromancer build.

Gems, Stats, and Modifiers

One of the most aspects of our Infinimist Necromancer build is making your enemies Vulnerable during combat. Provided your gear has sockets, you can insert these gems in yourself. In case it doesn’t, you can visit any Jeweler to add them.

You will also need Skulls, Amethysts, Rubies, and Topaz for their useful benefits. These become even more crucial when you’re playing on Tier 4 World Difficulty since you’ll need all the help you can get. Here are the gems you need and where to put them.

Gear Gem Effects Jewelry Skull To improve your armor and regain health upon killing an enemy. Weapon Amethyst Improves your shadow resistance and damage over time. Armor (Before level 60) Ruby To increase your maximum life. Armor (After level 60) Topaz Helps reduce the damage under control-impaired situations.

Stats

Intelligence is the best core stat you can use with this Diablo 4 Corpse Explosion Necromancer build. This stat improves the damage of all of your skills and provides resistance to all elements.

We will be following Intelligence with Dexterity as it boosts your critical strike and dodge chances. This will boost the chance of critical strikes allowing you to do more damage overall.

Next, we have the Willpower that you need to increase your resource generation and healing. It can increase health restoration through the Blood Mist skill.

Intelligence Dexterity Willpower

You need to select the gear by looking at its modifier and affixes, as these improve your combat potential significantly.

Our whole Infinimist Necromancer build in Diablo 4 makes use of skills that boost your AoE damage and survivability. You also need to increase critical strike damage. Our gear will deal more significant damage this way.

We will try to get the affixes that increase the critical strike chance and damage against the Vulnerable enemies. Moreover, with modifiers, we will boost our damage output against crowd-controlled enemies. This is crucial as our skills like Decripify and Corpse Tendrils use such effects on enemies.

Increase high damage per second Increase lucky hit chance Increase crowd-control damage Increase critical strike damage Increase critical strike chance Increase Vulnerable damage

Legendary Aspects

In our Infinimist Necromancer build in Diablo 4, we are going to use a combination of legendary aspects from the Codex of Power and extracted aspects.

The first aspect will be the Blighted Aspect which will provide you with bonus damage after you inflict damage on your enemies using the Shadowblight skill. Since we will use this skill frequently in this build, including this aspect makes the most sense.

Next, we have the Offensive Aspect of Grasping Veins, which improves your critical strike chance and damage when using the Corpse Tendrils skill.

Your movement speed will increase if you become unstoppable for 4 seconds due to the Ghostwalker Aspect. This becomes possible because we rely on the Blood Mist skill, providing you with the required ability.

You should also get your hands on the Offensive Aspect of Decay, as it takes Shadowblight damage to the next level. This will allow you to eliminate multiple enemies with ease.

The Aspect of Explosive Mist is a legendary aspect of our D4 Corpse Explosion build. This aspect reduces our Blood Mist’s cooldown, and the corpse explosion becomes automated.

Another important legendary aspect to have in this build is the Blood-soaked Aspect. With this aspect, we can apply tons of shadow damage to the enemies using the Blood Mist skill. This also removes the movement speed penalty and takes your mobility to the most outstanding level.

Apart from all these aspects, you can also equip the Defensive Aspect of Shield Storm and improve your Bone Storm barrier in the build.

Unique Items

The Diablo 4 Unique items are some of the strongest and rarest items you can find while exploring different regions. The best Necromancer unique items will surely make the Infinimist Necromancer build much more powerful in Diablo 4.

Howl from Below (Gloves)

This unique glove increases your lucky hit chance and corpse skill attack speed in Diablo 4. With this unique item, your corpse explosion damage increases significantly, and you also get to summon an extra volatile skeleton. The skeleton charges toward the enemies and explodes, dealing damage to all the enemies.

Black River (Scythe)

This unique scythe increases your intelligence, damages distant enemies, and boosts health regeneration upon enemy deaths. Additionally, the radius and damage of corpse explosion improve, allowing you to quickly clear hoards of enemies.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb (Boots)

This unique boot improves your intelligence and lucky hit chance if you damage your enemies using shadow damage. Moreover, you are going to receive reduced damage from enemies who get infected with your shadow damage.

So all these unique items are a must-have with our Necromancer build.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

Your Necromancer Infinimist build will become more potent as you invest points in your Diablo 4 Paragon Boards. You can build these boards after reaching level 50 because you only earn paragon points after that.

You must select the shortest route to reach your desired Glyph Socket and Rare Node on the Paragon board. So let us see the best Paragon Board that you can get with this Corpse Explosion Necromancer build in Diablo 4.

Starting Board

Glyph: Territorial

Board #2

Glyph: Darkness

Board Attachment Gate: Wither

Board #3

Glyph: Scourage

Board Attachment Gate: Flesh-Eater

Board #4

Glyph: Control

Board Attachment Gate: Scent of Death

Board #5

Glyph: Exploit

Board Attachment Gate: Bloodbath

Our main goal is to level up all Glyps to level 15, and this will increase their radius. This will make it possible to pick extra attributes from the board. You should focus on leveling up the Darkness, Exploit, and Scourage in D4.

Elixir and Incense

Elixir of Combatant Fortune is perfect for this Infinimist Necromancer build in Diablo 4 as it improves your lucky hit chances. Additionally, you can use the Elixir of Savagery to get a boost in your critical strike damage against the enemies.

You can only use one elixir at a particular time so choose wisely.

In terms of Incense, we can go with Reddamine Buzz or the Song of the Mountain. The Reddaminze Buzz improves your maximum life by 500 for every player around, while the other Incense boosts your armor by 200.

Moreover, upgrade your health potions and stack your inventory before attempting any dungeon in D4.