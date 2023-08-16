How To Read Minds In Baldur’s Gate 3 

Baldur’s Gate 3 involves an array of spells that aid you in different quests and progressing through different map areas. These spells allow you to speak with animals and even read the minds of different people in the game.

These add depth to the gameplay context. The ability to read minds comes from a spell. This allows you to know the inner thoughts of companions or enemies using the Detect Thoughts spell. This is exceptional to help you gain the approval of your companions and even in romance.

Understanding Reading Minds in BG3

To read the minds of your adversaries or even allies, you need to cast the Detect Thoughts spell in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is a level 2 spell from the Divination School of Magic (Wizard subclass) and lasts until a Long Rest. You have to use this spell in a conversation or cast it to initiate a dialogue to make it work. This will let you know the thoughts of the target.

The game allows you to acquire this useful spell in various ways.

The easiest way to get this spell is by leveling up as a Wizard, Warlock, or Bard. The spell will be available in your arsenal as soon as you reach level 2 as any of these characters.

Another way of getting Detect Thoughts spell is by looking for a scroll in Baldur’s Gate 3 realm. This scroll is accessible in Act 1 when you visit the Hobgoblin Trader Blurg at the Myconid Village within the Underdark. He sells many scrolls to his visitors, including those containing Detect Thoughts.

You can also find this scroll as rare drops from the corpses of enemies or loot chests in some places.

The Detect Thoughts spell is available if you find the Uncovered Mysteries Amulet. This will be located next to the elevator at the Arcane Tower.

Classes that can use Detect Thoughts

While we have briefly discussed the general class characters that can use this spell in the above section, here is a complete list of classes and subclasses capable of using Detect Thoughts in BG3. Using this spell will allow you to read minds in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Bard

College of Lore

College of Valour

College of Swords

Sorcerer

All subclasses of sorcerers

Wizard

Necromancy School Abjuration School

Conjuration School

Enchantment School

Divination School

Illusion School

Transmutation School

Only one Druid subclass, Circle of the Spores, is adept at using this spell.

Limitations to Reading Minds

No matter how valuable and powerful a spell may be, Detect Thoughts also has some limitations.