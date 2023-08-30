Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle Of The Spores Build And Subclass Guide

Being mainly spellcasters, the Circle of the Spores subclass for Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3 is basically this class’s version of necromancers. The Druid Circle of the Spores class relies on spores, and fungal and symbiosis abilities to manipulate or damage their enemies. If being one with the dead and decaying part of nature is your chosen path, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle of the Spores build we have crafted is perfect for you.

Starting Abilities and Skills for Druid Circle of the Spores

Race: The best race to choose during character creation for Druid Circle of the Spores is Wood Elf as it provides the highest movement speed if we compare it to any other race in Baldur’s Gate 3. Circle of the Spores Druid players have a heavy emphasis on casting spells. Selecting the Wood Elf race will be pretty beneficial for the players to cast their spell while standing at a far distance. This way they are protected from physical attacks and can take full advantage to move faster away from the enemies.

Ability Point distribution: STR 10, CON 16(+1), DEX 14, INT 10, CHA 8, WIS 16(+2) Since the Circle of Spores Druid subclass in BG3 benefits from Wisdom and Intelligence, we are going to add our points in those. This will also help with skill scaling.

Skills: Perception and Animal Handling

Best Background

The best background for the Druid Circle of the Spores in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Folk Hero who has proficiency in Animal Handling and Survival. Both these skills benefit from Wisdom and being a druid, it makes sense to go with nature-related skills.

Best Feats for Druid Circle of the Spores build

Your character has the option to choose one feat after every four levels. We have covered the best feats for you if you are playing the Circle of Spores subclass of Druid in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 4: Ability Improvement. As we know the Druid class spell ability is dependent on Wisdom. In other words, if you are increasing your wisdom points, you will automatically be increasing the damage of your spells. This will take us to 18 Wisdom.

Level 8: War Caster. This feat allows you to keep your concentration maintained during the time when your character is casting spells. This feat is useful for any spell class and since our build uses a lot of spells that require concentration, we will have saving throw benefit.

Level 12: Ability Improvement. As Circle of the Spores is a caster class, we will unlock the Ability Improvements feat again to increase the WIS of your character. This will finally let us hit 20 WIS without any equipment.

Best Spells for BG3 Druid Circle of the Spores build

Level 2: Bone Chill Cantrip gives you the ability to not let your opponent heal himself to the time when your next turn comes. The opponent who has not died yet will have a Disadvantage on Attack Rolls.

Level 3: Detect Thoughts and Blindness. Detect Thoughts spell gives you the ability to concentrate on your mind while you are having a conversation with specific creatures which lets you read their thought and get to know what is going on in their mind.

Blindness spell allows you to restrict enemies’ sight range. This way you can hit them quite easily and there are high chances that your enemy will not be able to hit you properly and some of those hits get missed. You will have an advantage in Attack rolls and your enemy will be at a disadvantage with their attacks.

Level 4: Poison Spray Cantrip spell allows you to unleash the noxious gas puff.

Level 5: Animate Dead and Gaseous Form. Animate Dead spell gives you the ability to make an undead servant from the dead. Keep in mind that this spell can only be cast on the small or medium corpse.

Gaseous Form is an amazing spell as it allows your character or any of your teammates to convert into a tiny gas cloud. This cloud is reluctant to come down and is enough capable to go through the small openings. Due to its tiny size, it is quite hard to attack and get damaged.

Once you have transformed into a gas, keep in mind that you will not be able to have a conversation. Neither you can cast any of your spells nor you are able to attack.

Level 7: Blight and Confusion. Blight spell can make plants vulnerable. Along with that, these plants have a disadvantage in rolling. In case these plants get successful in the roll, despite the fact, partial damage is still applied to them.

Confusion spell allow you to not let several creatures think properly. This spell will help you to confuse these creatures which results in making them do random attacks and roam around without any purpose.

Level 9: Cloudkill and Contagion. Cloudkill spell allows you to create a huge cloud that deals poison damage on each turn. You can change the position of your cloud on each turn.

Once you cast the Contagion spell on your opponent, he gets a disease of his choice from the 6 proposed diseases. These diseases are Blinding Sickness, Filth Fever, Flesh Rot, Mindfire, Seizure, and Slimy Doom.

Best armor and weapons

Armor: Poisoner’s Robe. Once you have equipped this armor, it will enhance the poison damage from 1 to 4 of your character. This armor fits best with the Cloudkill and poison spray and you already have those spells while playing as Druid Circle of the Spores.

Boots: Boots of Striding. Wearing these boots will give you momentum during the time you are casting spells which needs Concentration.

Melee: Pale Oak. This melee weapon is a Quarterstaff that gives you the ability to entangle your opponents. Along with that, it will also slow down your enemies.

Amulet: Broodmother’s Revenge. This amulet can be filled with poison once you heal your character. It works best with Poisoner’s Robe as both the poisons get stacked once you heal your character with the spell of level 2 which is Halo of Spores.

Ring: Emerald Ring. This ring will provide you with +3m movement speed if you have equipped this ring on your character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Circle of the Spores build level progression

Level 2: The Druid Circle of the Moon, Halo of Spores, Symbiotic Entity, and Wild Shape are unlocked at this level. Moreover, you will also unlock a spell that we have mentioned above.

Halo of Spores is a type of reaction. This action gives you the ability to summon necrotic spores cloud on your opponent.

Symbiotic Entity action allows you to get 4 hit points on each of the druid levels. These hit points will last for a short period of time. If you are having this action, it will also give you an extra 1 to 6 Necrotic Damage. It also provides you with double damage if you are casting Halo of Spores.

Wild Shape actions give you the ability to magically transform your Druid character into the wild shapes of various animals. It begins with the shape of a beast. During the time you have transformed into some animal shape, you cannot speak with anyone and you will not be able to cast any of your spells.

Wild shape actions offer various animal shapes that let you transform including Deep Rothe, Badger, Spider, Wolf, and Cat.

Level 3: At this level, you can unlock new two spell slots, which we have mentioned for you above.

Level 4: You can unlock a new feat at this level by playing as Druid Circle of the Spores. Along with that, you will also be able to choose a Cantrip spell. New feat and Cantrip spell are mentioned above.

Level 5: Wild strike and two new spells are unlocked at this level. These two spells are mentioned above.

Wild Strike class feature allows you to have an extra attack once you are done with the unarmed strike. Keep in mind that you can get this extra attack during the time when you are transformed into a wildshape.

Level 6: At this level, you can unlock Fungal Infestation, Wild Shape: Panther, and Wild Shape: Owlbear.

Fungal Infestation is a type of reaction that gives you the ability to increase a mildewed infection along with that, it gives mould-encrusted zombie from a dead body. Keep in mind that you can only target to humanoid corpse and a beast with this action.

Wild Shape: Panther is a type of bonus action that gives you the ability to convert your shape into a Panther. This panther is allowed to roam around in a way that no one can see him. Initially, you will get 45 hit points with this panther. These hit points can be increased after every two levels of druid.

Wild Shape: Owlbear is also a type of bonus action that allows you to transform your shape into Owlbear. This Owlbear has the ability to rupture the surface and become enraged. Initially, you will get 65 hit points with this Owlbear. These hit points can be increased after every two levels of druid

Level 7: Two new spell slots are unlocked which are mentioned above.

Level 8: You can unlock a new feat at this level by playing as Druid Circle of the Spores.

Level 9: Two new spell slots are unlocked which are mentioned above.

Level 10: Improved Wild Strike, Wild Shape: Dilophosaurus, and Spreading Spores are unlocked at this level.

The improved Wild Strike class feature allows you to have an extra attack once you are done with the unarmed strike. Keep in mind that you can get this extra attack during the time when you are transformed into a wildshape.

Wild Shape: Dilophosaurus is a type of bonus action that gives you the ability to transform your character into the shape of Dilophosaurus. Once you are in this shape, this animal Corrosive Spit is so powerful that it is able to dissolve the armor class of your opponent.

The Spreading Spores class feature gives you the ability when Symbiotic Entity is active. Once it is activated, you can come up with the Spreading Spores Cloud.

Level 12: You can unlock a new feat at this level by playing as Druid Circle of the Spores